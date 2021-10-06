The following are Thursday’s television listings for the local PBS stations:
- AP
-
PIGEON FORGE, Tenn. (AP) — Country star Dolly Parton and her Smoky Mountain businesses have raised $700,000 to help residents impacted by the catastrophic flooding in Middle Tennessee.
- AP
-
STOCKHOLM (AP) — The 2021 Nobel Prize for literature is being announced Thursday, an award that has in the past honored poets, novelists and even a songwriter, Bob Dylan.
- By KRISTIN M. HALL - AP Entertainment Writer
-
Nashville, Tenn. (AP) — The Fisk Jubilee Singers' first tour wasn't an immediate success, but their perseverance through financial hardship to find an audience took them around the world and kept their school afloat.
- Christi Carras - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
-
LOS ANGELES — EDM artist Diplo has denied allegations of sexual misconduct that could result in criminal charges brought by the Los Angeles City Attorney’s Office.
- Christie D’Zurilla - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
-
The Netflix hit “Squid Game” has been described by some as social commentary on capitalism — and how better to comment on capitalism than with an anecdote about the lengths a person will go to for some cash?
- Brian Niemietz - New York Daily News (TNS)
-
“What’s Love Got to Do With It” singer Tina Turner has sold her extensive song catalog to music company BMG.
- By JAKE COYLE - AP Film Writer
-
The piercing traumas of school shootings, when they've made it into the movies, have seldom carried quite the right tone. Even the best intentions in wading into such tragic horrors can come off as insincere, even exploitive.
- Wendy Lee - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
-
LOS ANGELES — Just two days after leaving Hulu, Kelly Campbell has been named president of rival streaming service Peacock.
- By The Associated Press
-
Nonfiction
- Theresa Braine - New York Daily News (TNS)
-
Cynthia Harris, the actress best known to prime-time TV audiences as the mother of Paul Reiser’s mother on “Mad About You,” has died at age 87.
- Stephen Battaglio - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
-
LOS ANGELES — As a TV journalist in the public eye for more than 20 years, Lisa Ling knows that criticism and angry comments from the public come with the territory.
- AP, The Virginian-Pilot, WAVY-TV
-
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (AP) — Virginia Beach leaders want Pharrell Williams to bring his popular Something in the Water festival back next year, but the musician is reluctant, saying a “toxic energy” has run the city for too long and he wishes the city took a more proactive stance after a polic…
Lea Seydoux says ‘No Time to Die’ explores her ‘complex’ character in sendoff for Daniel Craig as James Bond
- Peter Sblendorio - New York Daily News (TNS)
-
The latest James Bond movie has a license to thrill, but for star Lea Seydoux, the emotional scenes are what really give life to “No Time to Die.”
- Katie Walsh - Tribune News Service (TNS)
-
'NO TIME TO DIE'
- Katie Walsh - Tribune News Service (TNS)
-
Judy (Breeda Wool) fusses over the room, placing the table, setting out too much food. She frets as a business-like Kendra (Michelle N. Carter) scrutinizes the artwork and adjusts the chairs just so, strategizing the placement of the tissue box. These preparations, conducted in hushed tones,…
- Jami Ganz - New York Daily News (TNS)
-
The Doctor to some, a demon and Death Eater to others, David Tennant can now cross Norse god of mischief off his list of larger-than-life roles.
- By LINDSEY BAHR - AP Film Writer
-
The outcome is right there in the title. And yet the new documentary “ The Rescue,” about the harrowing 18-day ordeal in which 12 young soccer players and their coach were saved from a flooded cave in Thailand, is still a stressful, suspenseful experience. It’s other things, too — affirming,…
- Don Lindich - Tribune News Service (TNS)
-
Q. Can you recommend some good headphones for jazz and classical music? I do not need Bluetooth and would like to keep the price under $200. I will be using them primarily at home with my stereo amplifier and CD player, though I may take them on trips once or twice a year.
- Joseph Wilkinson - New York Daily News (TNS)
-
YouTube removed two official R. Kelly channels from its platform Tuesday, one week after the R&B superstar was convicted of nine counts of sex trafficking.
- Joseph Wilkinson - New York Daily News (TNS)
-
He’s not suiting up.
- Lorraine Ali - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
-
I rarely see myself represented on-screen, but there I was this week — as I am every week — at the center of the narrative in Hulu's comedy "Only Murders in the Building."