0
0
0
0
0

Newly restored house in Pompeii offers glimpse of elite life
Ap
AP

Newly restored house in Pompeii offers glimpse of elite life

  • By FRANCESCO SPORTELLI - Associated Press

The newly restored remains of an opulent ancient house in Pompeii offer visitors an exceptional peek at details of domestic life in the doomed Roman city. On Tuesday, the House of Vettii, or Domus Vettiorum as it is known by its Latin name, is being formally unveiled after 20 years of restoration. Given fresh life were frescoes from the latest fashion in Pompeii wall decoration before the flourishing city was buried under the volcanic ash spewing from Mount Vesuvius in 79 AD. The restoration of the home is another sign of rebirth for Pompeii, which followed decades of modern bureaucratic neglect, flooding and pillaging by thieves in search of artifacts to sell.

Ap
AP

'The Best Man: The Final Chapters' centers women and the 'midlife metamorphosis'

  • Jevon Phillips - Los Angeles Times (TNS)

Over the Christmas and New Year's holidays, many people participated in nostalgic activities and went to familiar places where they celebrated growing up and growing closer to those around them. Peacock's "The Best Man: The Final Chapters," the series that ends the movie franchise created by…

Ap
AP

With pandemic and streaming boom, mental health support is coming to some film sets

  • Anousha Sakoui - Los Angeles Times (TNS)

LOS ANGELES — In summer 2021, when producer Joanna Laurie was planning production of "The Son," an upcoming drama from Oscar-winning writer and director Florian Zeller, she knew stress levels would be exponentially high for cast and crew. They had to contend with strict COVID-19 safety proto…

Review: Julia Wolf comes out of the shadows to slay
Ap
AP

Review: Julia Wolf comes out of the shadows to slay

  • By JIM POLLOCK - Associated Press

Self-described shy girl Julia Wolf is coming out of the shadows on her major label debut “Good Thing We Stayed.” Blending hip-hop beats and a folk-influenced lilt to her voice, Wolf displays world-slaying potential on singles like “Hot Killer” and “Get Off My.” Associated Press reviewer Jim Pollock says in the quieter moments she emerges as an artist to watch. Wolf's collaborations with writer-producer Jackson Foote keeps the songs short and punchy, a tight-knit collection of darkness, self-discovery and humor. The final song, “Rookie of the Year,” reveals a broader range to come in future work. The album is out Friday.

Ap
AP

Awards show power rankings, from worst to first

  • Glenn Whipp - Los Angeles Times (TNS)

LOS ANGELES — After a one-year broadcast time out for bad behavior, the Golden Globes are back, putting into motion Hollywood's most intensive stretch of self-congratulation. For the next several weeks, leading up to the Oscars on March 12, there will be tears of joy, agents thanked and orch…

Ap
AP

Puppets, fake tears, a young dance phenom: How 'M3GAN's' killer doll came to life

  • Jen Yamato - Los Angeles Times (TNS)

She's your new best friend and humanity's worst nightmare, a high-tech AI doll with a homicidal streak. But what do animatronics, competitive dance and eyelid lubrication have to do with "M3GAN?" They're a few of the secret ingredients that helped bring the titular doll to life in Hollywood'…

Rob Gronkowski will try a field goal in live Super Bowl ad
Sports
AP

Rob Gronkowski will try a field goal in live Super Bowl ad

  • By ROB MAADDI - AP Pro Football Writer

Rob Gronkowski will be back on a football field for the Super Bowl. The four-time All-Pro tight end will attempt to make a field goal in Arizona on Feb. 12 during a live Super Bowl television commercial for FanDuel. It will be a high-stakes kick for Gronkowski, a four-time Super Bowl champion with New England and Tampa Bay who is used to performing under pressure. Anyone who places a Super Bowl bet of $5 or more on FanDuel will win a share of $10 million in free bets if Gronkowski makes the field goal.