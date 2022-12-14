0
Meek Mill goes deep for Philly kids caught in justice system
AP

Meek Mill goes deep for Philly kids caught in justice system

  • By DAN GELSTON - AP Sports Writer

Meek Mill played football inside the Philadelphia Eagles' practice facility with 35 area children from families caught in the criminal justice system. The Philly rapper and social activist says it was important to let the kids know they're not forgotten as their parents or guardians sort through legal issues. Meek Mill survived a rough Philadelphia upbringing and prison to become a Grammy-nominated rapper. He now seeks changes in the same type of neighborhoods he grew up in. Meek Mill is co-chairman of the Reform Alliance. It's a non-profit organization dedicated to probation, parole and sentencing reform in the United States.

AP

Rating Netflix's 2022 Christmas movies

  • Moira Macdonald - The Seattle Times (TNS)

And you thought I wasn't getting you anything for Christmas. Here's my tinsel-bedecked gift to you: I watched four new Netflix holiday rom-coms (well, one of them is only rom-com-adjacent, but there's kissing under the mistletoe so it counts) — so you don't have to. The rating scale: one to …

AP

Review: Zesty ‘Some Like It Hot’ on Broadway races to a whole new conclusion

  • Chris Jones - Chicago Tribune (TNS)

NEW YORK — The new musical version of “Some Like It Hot” roars along like the 20th Century Limited, racing from rumba to samba and jive to paso doble, its book unfurling with breakneck zestiness and its fleet-footed dancers and singers speeding so fast from one transition to another that it …

AP

Oscars 2023: Actress power rankings

  • Glenn Whipp - Los Angeles Times (TNS)

After "Tár" premiered on the first day of September at the Venice International Film Festival, more than a few people called the Oscar race for lead actress over and done, sending a message to the motion picture academy to begin engraving the trophy with Cate Blanchett's name — provided they…

AP

'When Harry Met Sally,' 'Iron Man' added to film registry

  • By JOCELYN NOVECK - AP National Writer

They'll have what she's having. “When Harry Met Sally” is one of 25 films chosen this year to enter the National Film Registry. So is “The Little Mermaid” and “Iron Man.” The registry is housed at the Library of Congress and selects new films each year for preservation. The oldest film chosen this year is a silent documentary from 1898, long thought lost, about the Mardi Gras parade in New Orleans. Also chosen was John Waters’ “Hairspray,” Brian de Palma’s “Carrie” and the 1950 version of “Cyrano de Bergerac” starring Jose Ferrer, whose performance made him the first Hispanic actor to win a best actor Oscar.

Megan Thee Stallion faces down Tory Lanez at shooting trial
AP

Megan Thee Stallion faces down Tory Lanez at shooting trial

  • AP

Megan Thee Stallion took the stand in a Los Angeles courtroom and told jurors that rapper Tory Lanez fired five shots at her feet, yelled at her to dance and called her an expletive as she tried to walk away from him. The Grammy winning hip-hop superstar Megan testified Tuesday at the trial of Lanez. She said she and Lanez and her friend Kelsey Harris had gotten into an argument in an SUV after leaving a party in the Hollywood Hills in 2020, and Lanez wounded her feet with the gunshots. He has pleaded not guilty to three felonies connected with the incident.

Sigourney Weaver, James Cameron float on in 'Way of Water'
AP

Sigourney Weaver, James Cameron float on in 'Way of Water'

  • By JAKE COYLE - AP Film Writer

James Cameron and Sigourney Weaver's long-running friendship and collaboration reaches an unlikely pinnacle in “Avatar: The Way of the Water.” Though Weaver co-starred in Cameron’s original 2009 “Avatar,” her character, Dr. Grace Augustine was shot and killed. When Cameron was sketching out what would eventually become plans for four more “Avatar” films, he met with Weaver to suggest a novel idea of how she might be reborn on Pandora. Weaver would come back in an entirely new role: Kiri, the 14-year-old biological daughter of Grace’s avatar. “Avatar: The Way of Water” opens in theaters Thursday.