- Tribune News Service (TNS)
A movie based on the wild true story of the marriage of Patrizia Reggiani and Maurizio Gucci tops the DVD releases for the week of Feb. 22.
- Tribune News Service (TNS)
Following is a partial schedule of coming movies on DVD. Release dates are subject to change:
Since the hit ‘Sensitive,’ Chicago hip-hop artist Dreamer Isioma has been in a whirlwind of new fame
- Britt Julious - Chicago Tribune (TNS)
CHICAGO — Dreamer Isioma is imagining a new world. Their debut album, “Goodnight Dreamer,” out Feb. 23, is the embodiment of that vision.
- By BROOKE LEFFERTS - Associated Press
NEW YORK (AP) — Designer Tory Burch says she’s noticed women don’t want to have rules about what they can wear and when they can wear it. They want to dress on their own terms and she’s helping them do it with her new collection.
- Ashley Lee - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
The following story contains spoilers from the first three episodes of "Bel-Air."
Elle King, a multi-Grammy nominee and first-time mom, talks music, sobriety and confronting COVID-19
- George Varga - The San Diego Union-Tribune (TNS)
Unflinching candor is unusual in most interviews, let alone in response to a deliberately innocuous, breaking-the-ice opening question. But hard-rocking songwriter and band leader Elle King — whose take-it-to-the limit lyrics often reflect her take-no-prisoners approach to life — is an unusu…
The following are Tuesday’s television listings for the local PBS stations:
- AP
NEW YORK (AP) — Valerie Boyd, who wrote a well regarded biography of Zora Neale Hurston and editor of an upcoming collection of author Alice Walker's journals, has died at age 58.
- By LEANNE ITALIE - Associated Press
NEW YORK (AP) — Julia Fox, fresh from her breakup with the artist formerly known as Kanye West, opened LaQuan Smith's New York Fashion Week show in black as the designer honored his beloved late mentor, Andre Leon Talley, with a moment of silence Monday night inside a century-old private club.
- AP
LOS ANGELES (AP) — An aspiring actor was sentenced to 20 years in federal prison Monday for running a massive Ponzi scheme that raised at least $650 million from investors in phony Hollywood film licensing deals.
- Peter Sblendorio - New York Daily News (TNS)
The Oscars are looking at three of comedy’s leading ladies to host next month’s ceremony.
- By TOM HAYS - Associated Press
NEW YORK (AP) — A judge said Monday he’ll dismiss a libel lawsuit that former Alaska Gov. Sarah Palin filed against The New York Times, claiming the newspaper damaged her reputation with an editorial falsely linking her campaign rhetoric to a mass shooting.
- Christi Carras - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
Just in time for Valentine's Day, Netflix has dropped a trailer for the second season of its popular romance series "Bridgerton."
- Crystal Villarreal - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
This Valentine's Day, grab a box of tissues and be prepared to shed a tear — or several. Because the nuanced, slow-paced storylines of Korean dramas have emerged as a poignant alternative to Hollywood romantic comedies.
- Christie D’Zurilla - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
Whoopi Goldberg returned to “The View” Monday after a two-week suspension with virtually no attention paid to why she was out in the first place.
- By The Associated Press
LOS ANGELES (AP) — After three years without a host, the Oscars are reportedly making up for lost time with three hosts for this year’s awards: Amy Schumer, Regina Hall and Wanda Sykes are in final talks to host the 94th Academy Awards, the trade publication Variety reported Monday.
- Nardine Saad - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
LOS ANGELES — The NFL says it was “aware” that rapper Eminem would kneel during Sunday’s Super Bowl LVI halftime show and did not try to stop him — despite reports saying otherwise.
- By ALICIA RANCILIO - Associated Press
NEW YORK (AP) — Jabari Banks knew he was close to getting the starring role of Will in “ Bel-Air,” the dramatic take of “The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air," but his confidence started to wane when he was asked to do one more Zoom audition with show director Morgan Cooper.
- AP
NEW YORK (AP) — Whoopi Goldberg returned to “The View” on Monday after a two-week suspension for remarks about the Holocaust, expressing surprise at some people who had reached out to her during her absence.
- Portland Press Herald
PORTLAND, Maine (AP) — The Portland Museum of Art launched a campaign Monday to raise $85 million for a project to accommodate a growing collection and increasing numbers of visitors.
- By DONNA EDWARDS - Associated Press
“Smile and Look Pretty” by Amanda Pellegrino (Park Row)
- By ANN LEVIN - Associated Press
“Free Love,” by Tessa Hadley (HarperCollins)