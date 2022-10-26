0
  • By ANDREW DALTON - AP Entertainment Writer

A woman who says Harvey Weinstein raped her in 2013 has testified that for years she was filled with feelings of guilt and disgust. The woman, a model and actor living and working in Rome who was in Los Angeles at the time for a film festival, says she blamed herself for letting Weinstein into her hotel room. The woman was the first of Weinstein's accusers to take the stand Tuesday at his trial. The 70-year-old former movie mogul has pleaded not guilty. Weinstein is already serving a 23-year sentence for a conviction in New York.

  • By JOCELYN NOVECK - AP National Writer

There's a good reason “The Good Nurse" is not called “The Bad Nurse.” The real-life story of the murders of dozens and likely hundreds of hospital patients by a nurse who injected fatal drugs into their IV bags is powerfully told here not by analyzing convicted killer Charles Cullen, Instead, it focuses on his friend, fellow nurse Amy Loughren, who becomes an everyday superhero by helping police take him down. Associated Press critic Jocelyn Noveck says in her review that Jessica Chastain gives an effortlessly empathetic performance as Loughren, centering a film whose structure occasionally veers formulaic, and Eddie Redmayne explores mundane evil to chilling effect. In theaters and streaming Thursday on Netflix.

  • By RONALD BLUM - Associated Press

Kirill Petrenko will lead the Berlin Philharmonic on its first U.S. tour in six years, conducting from Nov. 10-21 in New York, Boston, Chicago, Ann Arbor, Michigan, and Naples, Florida. Hired as music director for 2019-20, his first season was abruptly stopped by the coronavirus pandemic. He worried “no one needs us anymore.” Petrenko is Berlin’s fourth chief conductor in seven decades, following Herbert von Karajan (1954-89), Claudio Abbado (1989-02) and Simon Rattle (2002-18). Speaking in a rare interview, Petrenko says trying to have an impact on the orchestra ”will take at least five or six years more."

  • By MARK KENNEDY - AP Entertainment Writer

Just in time for Halloween comes a film that isn’t afraid to lean into the darkness, one frame at a time. In the first five minutes of “Wendell & Wild,” our teen heroine loses her parents in a car accident, her town is economically gutted and she ends up in the back of a prison bus, her legs shackled and her hands cuffed. This is cold stuff, says Associated Press critic Mark Kennedy. Director Henry Selick’s return to stop-motion animation is icy and his script with Jordan Peele is equally chilly, a place where alienation, backstabbing and plots abound. The PG-13 film hits Netflix on Friday.

‘The Banshees of Inisherin’ review: Farrell, Gleeson deliver masterful performances

  • Moira Macdonald - The Seattle Times (TNS)

Martin McDonagh’s wickedly clever and unexpectedly touching “The Banshees of Inisherin” begins with a sudden death — of a friendship. Padraic (Colin Farrell) and Colm (Brendan Gleeson), longtime neighbors on a small island off the coast of Ireland, have been friends for many years, until one…

Appreciation: How Leslie Jordan turned Instagram into his greatest showcase of all

  • Robert Lloyd - Los Angeles Times (TNS)

Some actors are admired, and many enjoyed, but Leslie Jordan, who died unexpectedly Monday, had the rare gift of being beloved. His presence in a series, whether in the main cast, a recurring role or as a guest, was not necessarily alchemical, but it would elevate every moment he was onscree…

Nielsen, Amazon Prime spar over who really watches football
Nielsen, Amazon Prime spar over who really watches football

  • By DAVID BAUDER - AP Media Writer

If you ask the Nielsen company, 7.8 million people watched last Thursday's football game between New Orleans and Arizona, most of them streaming it on Amazon Prime. But if you ask Amazon, they'll tell you 8.9 million were actually watching. For each game this fall, Amazon has publicly contradicted Nielsen, which has monopolized the business of estimating audience size of people watching programs for decades. The dispute has implications for the future, as advertising becomes a bigger part of streaming and technology improves. Nielsen numbers have long been the currency of the industry but will that always be the case?

Movie review: Timely but opaque, 'Call Jane' doesn't resonate as it should

  • Katie Walsh - Tribune News Service (TNS)

“Are you Jane?” It’s a question that Chicago housewife Joy (Elizabeth Banks) repeatedly asks, as she calls a number from a flyer, is picked up, blindfolded, driven to a nondescript office where she receives an illegal, but safe, abortion from an unfeeling doctor (Cory Michael Smith), and is …

Apple-Books-Top-10

  • By The Associated Press

The top 10 books on the Apple Store for week ending 10/23/2022