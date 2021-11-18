0
Review: In directorial debut, Halle Berry is 'Bruised' inside and out

  • Michael Ordoña - Los Angeles Times (TNS)

Early in "Bruised," down-and-out Jackie seems to intentionally provoke a raging reaction from her much-larger boyfriend. The confrontation turns into vigorous, consensual sex. Out of context, that could be problematic. In context, it's part of a no-punches-pulled portrait of a person limping…

'King Richard' review: Will Smith serves up one of year's very best

  • Adam Graham - The Detroit News (TNS)

All hail "King Richard," an overhand smash of a movie that is rousing, fun, big-hearted, inspirational, celebratory, triumphant and made for absolutely everyone. It's the kind of stand up-and-cheer blockbuster that people say Hollywood doesn't make anymore — because, for the most part, it doesn't.

Man sentenced for R. Kelly witness intimidation attempt

  • AP

NEW YORK (AP) — A man was sentenced to eight years in prison Wednesday for setting fire to a car last year in what authorities said was an attempt to intimidate a potential witness in R. Kelly's sex trafficking trial.

Review: 'The Power of the Dog' is a sublime gothic Western

  • By JAKE COYLE - AP Film Writer

Tracking shots of a solitary figure striding across a Western plain, seen from within the darkened interiors of a home, bookend Jane Campion's “The Power of the Dog." As the man walks, with wrinkled foothills behind him, the camera glides through the house. He goes into and out of view with …

‘Tick, Tick...Boom!’ review: Director Lin-Manuel Miranda lights the fuse with Jonathan Larson’s own musical story of himself, before ‘Rent’ and his death

  • Michael Phillips - Chicago Tribune (TNS)

Artists suffer, and fail, and work miracles, sometimes in the same frazzled measure of their lives. The late Jonathan Larson, who died at 35 in the final week of rehearsals for his off-Broadway (then Broadway, then everywhere) musical smash “Rent,” measured out his own tragically abbreviated…

Review: In ‘C’mon C’mon,’ a plea to listen to the children
Review: In ‘C’mon C’mon,’ a plea to listen to the children

  • By LINDSEY BAHR - AP Film Writer

It’ll be a sad day for movies the moment Mike Mills stops finding family members to be inspired by. We got “Beginners” because of his father and “20th Century Women” because of his mother. And now, because of his child, we have “C’mon C’mon.”

Review: Adele makes an impressive return with '30′

  • Dan DeLuca - The Philadelphia Inquirer (TNS)

The setting at the Griffith Observatory in Los Angeles for "Adele: One Night Only," the concert special that aired Sunday on CBS, was well-chosen, and not just because the overhead drone shots looked fabulous and the golden earrings in the shape of the planet Saturn that Adele wore struck an…