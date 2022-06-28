- Jen Yamato - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
Austin Butler threw his voice, body and soul into playing Elvis Presley in Baz Luhrmann’s grandiose musical drama “Elvis,” even recording his own versions of the rock ‘n’ roll icon’s hip-swiveling, live-wire early songs. But to bring the big-budget epic to its showstopping close, Luhrmann an…
- Elizabeth Hernandez - The Denver Post (TNS)
DENVER -- Nneka Uwudia Bradford’s venture into Denver’s LGBTQ community often resulted in the 29-year-old being the only Black person in the room.
- Peter Sblendorio - New York Daily News (TNS)
This isn’t your typical fairy tale princess.
The following are Tuesday’s television listings for the local PBS stations:
- AP
ST. PETERSBURG, Russia (AP) — The Scarlet Sails celebration is a rite of passage both figuratively and literally. Every year, tall ships with glowing red sails make their way down the Neva River in St. Petersburg to honor recent school graduates as they set out on their journey into adulthood.
- AP
A man was killed and two others were injured, including rap star Ludacris’ manager, in a parking lot shooting in an upscale neighborhood north of downtown Atlanta on Sunday night. The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports that the men were all taken to hospitals, where one was pronounced dead. The Fulton County Medical Examiner’s Office later identified the man as Artez Benton, 23, of Scottdale. Monday afternoon, Atlanta police confirmed one of the two injured men was Chaka Zulu, the longtime manager of musician Ludacris. The conditions of Zulu and the other man were not released. Police Lt. Germain Dearlove told local news media that the shooting was the “result of a dispute in the parking lot.”
- By JOCELYN NOVECK - Associated Press
Marc Jacobs’ runway show in the grand, marbled lobby of the New York Public Library came exactly a year after his previous show in the same venue — the first in-person runway show since the pandemic had shut things down for a couple of seasons. It would have been hard back then to imagine that a year later, the pandemic would by no means be over. But New York hums along nonetheless, and so did Jacobs’ runway. Like last year, there was a futuristic feel to his designs, with outsized proportions, shiny materials, whimsical shapes and lots of color.
- By The Associated Press
This week marks 15 years since the iPhone first went on sale and ushered in a new era: the age of the smartphone.
- Karu F. Daniels - New York Daily News (TNS)
COVID has hit Sutton Foster for the second time around.
- Peter Sblendorio - New York Daily News (TNS)
Attending the BET Awards was an easy decision for Jussie Smollett.
- Karu F. Daniels - New York Daily News (TNS)
Better call Carol.
- Christi Carras - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
Alec Baldwin is interviewing Woody Allen on Tuesday, and he "COULD NOT CARE LESS" what anyone thinks about it.
- Nardine Saad - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
The 2022 BET Awards ceremony on Sunday saw plenty of young artists pay their respects to veteran performers, as well as nationwide hot topics like Roe vs. Wade and gun safety.
- Justin Chang - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
During the opening moments of “Elvis,” Baz Luhrmann’s razzle-dazzle romp through the life and music of Elvis Presley, I couldn’t stop staring at one actor in particular. I’d entered the theater knowing almost nothing about the movie or who was in it, and although I had some idea of whom I wa…
- By DAVID BAUDER - AP Media Writer
MSNBC says that journalist Alex Wagner will take over Rachel Maddow's prime-time slot four nights a week, beginning in August. Wagner has recently worked at CBS News and as co-host of Showtime's “The Circus” before rejoining MSNBC earlier this year. She'll host the 9 p.m. weeknight hour from Tuesday through Friday, beginning Aug. 16. Maddow will continue to fill the time slot on Monday nights. It's a key hire for MSNBC and its president, Rashida Jones, since Maddow has been MSNBC's most popular personality. Maddow's decision earlier this year to cut back on her daily show left the network with a hole to fill.
- AP
Federal authorities have seized six websites that prosecutors say were illegally distributing copyrighted music to millions of users. The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of Virginia announced the seizures Monday of the websites that primarily targeted Latin music. According to an affidavit, agents began investigating the websites in April after a music industry consortium complained. The websites _ Corourbanos.com, Corourbano.com, Pautamp3.com, SIMP3.com, flowactivo.co and Mp3Teca.ws _ collectively reached about 6.6 million users per month. According to the affidavit, the pirated music drew traffic that allowed the website operators to make money by selling ads on the website.
- Brian Niemietz - New York Daily News (TNS)
Howard Stern started his SiriusXM show on Monday by joking he was going to “party like it’s 1959″ in light of the Supreme Court’s Friday decision to overturn Roe v. Wade
- Kate Feldman - New York Daily News (TNS)
Alex Wagner, the former MSNBC daytime host who returned to the network earlier this year, is stepping in for Rachel Maddow.
- Christi Carras - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
LOS ANGELES -- “The Young and the Restless” star Mishael Morgan made history on Friday night as the first Black lead to win a Daytime Emmy Award.
- Christi Carras - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
Green Day frontman Billie Joe Armstrong doesn’t wanna be an American idiot.
- Kenan Draughorne - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
It was clear the night belonged to Diddy at the BET Awards on Sunday.
- Ryan Faughnder - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
For Walt Disney Co. Chief Executive Bob Chapek, the last few months have brought one headache after another.
- Sonaiya Kelley - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
Scott Derrickson's " The Black Phone " introduces the latest in a long line of iconic Universal Studios horror characters with the Grabber, a sadistic serial killer and part-time magician who wears a set of unsettlingly dynamic devil masks.