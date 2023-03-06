0
Appreciation: For actor Tom Sizemore, the action was the juice

  • Adam Graham - The Detroit News (TNS)

DETROIT — There's a scene in Michael Mann's 1995 crime epic "Heat" where a crew of bank robbers, led by Robert De Niro's Neil McCauley, learns they've been made by a police task force, headed up by Al Pacino's Vincent Hanna.

Lynyrd Skynyrd founding guitarist Gary Rossington has died
Lynyrd Skynyrd founding guitarist Gary Rossington has died

  • AP

Gary Rossington, Lynyrd Skynyrd’s last surviving original member who also helped to found the group, died Sunday at the age of 71. The band wrote on Facebook, “It is with our deepest sympathy and sadness that we have to advise, that we lost our brother, friend, family member, songwriter and guitarist, Gary Rossington, today.” Rossington cheated death more than once, Rolling Stone reported. He survived a car accident in 1976. A year later, he survived a plane crash that killed singer Ronnie Van Zant, guitarist Steve Gaines, and backing vocalist Cassie Gaines. In later years he underwent numerous heart surgeries. No cause of death was given.

Netflix making live-action 'One Piece' from popular manga
Netflix making live-action 'One Piece' from popular manga

  • By YURI KAGEYAMA - Associated Press

Hit Japanese manga “One Piece” is coming to Netflix as a live-action series — a development that’s both exciting and worrisome for fans who have seen mixed success in a growing list of Hollywood adaptations. Chronicling the coming-of-age adventures of Monkey D. Luffy, a young pirate with a heart of gold, the world’s bestselling manga series has already been adapted into an anime TV series with over 900 episodes. Mexican actor Iñaki Godoy will play Luffy in the live-action “One Piece” expected later this year. Netflix has streamed Japanese products to global success, such as “Demon Slayer,” a manga that was adapted into an anime series. However, Netflix adaptations like “Death Note” and “Cowboy Bebop” have failed to meet their fanbases' high expectations.

'Creature from the Black Lagoon' actor Ricou Browning dies

  • AP

Ricou Browning, best known for playing the Gill Man in the 1954 monster movie “Creature from the Black Lagoon,” has died. His family told news outlets Browning died Feb. 27 at his home in Southwest Ranches, Florida. He was 93. Browning collaborated on the 1963 original movie “Flipper,” which later became a popular TV series. He told the Ocala Star Banner newspaper in 2013 that he came up with the story idea after a trip to South America to capture fresh-water dolphins in the Amazon river. He said he could hold his breath for minutes underwater, helping him play Gill Man in the swimming scenes. Other actors played the creature on land.

A box office K.O.: ‘Creed III’ debuts to $58.7 million
A box office K.O.: ‘Creed III’ debuts to $58.7 million

  • By LINDSEY BAHR - AP Film Writer

“Creed III” punched above its weight at the domestic box office in its first weekend in theaters. The MGM release knocked “Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania” out of first place and far surpassed both industry expectations and the opening weekends of the first two movies in the franchise. Playing in 4,007 locations in North America, “Creed III” earned an estimated $58.7 million in ticket sales, according to studio estimates Sunday. “Ant-Man” landed in a distant second, while “Cocaine Bear” took third place in its second weekend in theaters, followed by “Demon Slayer: Kimetsu No Yaiba – To The Swordsmith Village” in fourth and “Jesus Revolution” in fifth.

Oscar favorite ‘Everything Everywhere All at Once’ sweeps Spirit Awards

  • Mark Olsen and Jen Yamato - Los Angeles Times (TNS)

LOS ANGELES — Oscar front-runner “Everything Everywhere All at Once” continued its dominant awards season run at the 38th Film Independent Spirit Awards in Santa Monica on Saturday, where it won in all seven categories in which it was nominated.

