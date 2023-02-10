If you decide to settle in and watch “Your Place or Mine” to see the sparks fly between Reese Witherspoon and Ashton Kutcher, you’ll be disappointed. They’re not in the same room until the last 12 minutes. The premise of this particular Netflix rom-com is two old friends switching homes for a week and snapping each other out of their ruts. Written and directed by Aline Brosh McKenna, “Your Place or Mine” is cute and light from a creator known more for satires. Associated Press critic Mark Kennedy says that this Valentine’s Day, it hits the spot if you’re in the mood for pretty people acting insecure and cluless.