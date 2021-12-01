The following are Wednesday’s television listings for the local PBS stations:
- By FRANCESCO SPORTELLI and NICOLE WINFIELD - Associated Press
- Updated
ROME (AP) — A villa in the heart of Rome that features the only known ceiling painted by Caravaggio is being put up for auction by court order after the home was restored by its last occupants: a Texas-born princess and her late husband, a member of one of Rome’s aristocratic families.
- By DON BABWIN and SARA BURNETT - Associated Press
-
CHICAGO (AP) — Prosecutors' case against Jussie Smollett has focused on how Chicago police say they determined that what they initially believed was a horrific hate crime was actually a fake assault staged by the ex-"Empire" actor with help from two brothers.
- By MORGAN LEE - Associated Press
-
SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — Authorities pursued new leads Tuesday on possible sources of live ammunition involved in actor Alec Baldwin's fatal shooting of a cinematographer on the New Mexico set of a western movie, as they searched the premises of an Albuquerque-based firearms and ammunition supplier.
- By KELLI KENNEDY - Associated Press
-
MIAMI BEACH, Fla. (AP) — Louis Vuitton's first ever U.S. fashion show turned into a somber yet whimsical tribute to groundbreaking designer Virgil Abloh days after his death.
- AP
-
LAS VEGAS (AP) — Police said Tuesday they’re investigating sexual assault allegations involving R&B artist Trey Songz at Las Vegas Strip hotel.
- Stephen Battaglio - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
-
NEW YORK — CNN has suspended Chris Cuomo “indefinitely” after reviewing the host’s testimony in the investigation of sexual harassment allegations against his brother, former New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo.
- Stephen Battaglio - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
-
Dr. Mehmet Oz’s announcement that he is running for the Republican nomination for Pennsylvania’s open U.S. Senate seat means his talk show will be off the air in several major TV markets.
- Nataly Keomoungkhoun - The Dallas Morning News (TNS)
-
DALLAS — The family of the Astroworld Festival’s youngest victim rejected rapper Travis Scott’s offer to pay for his funeral, the family’s lawyer said.
- Nardine Saad - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
-
When director Adam McKay and his former creative partner Will Ferrell broke up their production company in 2019, their longtime friendship ended too — because McKay erred on the side of “making the right casting choice over a lifelong friendship.”
Longtime ‘Jeopardy!’ fan Amy Schneider is first trans contestant to qualify for Tournament of Champions
- Muri Assunção - New York Daily News (TNS)
-
A “Jeopardy!” fan is making history as the first transgender contestant to qualify for the show’s Tournament of Champions.
- By LINDSEY BAHR - AP Film Writer
-
The Gucci family is not pleased with the depiction of their relatives in the new film “ House of Gucci.” In a statement issued this week, they said the narrative is “anything but accurate” and that the filmmakers did not consult them at all.
- By The Associated Press
-
Nonfiction
- By MARK KENNEDY - AP Entertainment Writer
-
Christmas is just around the corner and Paul Verhoeven has left a present for us during this hallowed season: A film with lesbian nuns, full-frontal nudity, tons of sex, Catholic hypocrisy and brutal self-flagellation. Happy birthday, Jesus!
Author Alice Sebold apologizes to man wrongly jailed 16 years for the rape chronicled in her bestselling memoir, "Lucky"
- AP
-
NEW YORK (AP) — Author Alice Sebold apologizes to man wrongly jailed 16 years for the rape chronicled in her bestselling memoir, "Lucky."
- By JAKE COYLE - AP Film Writer
-
NEW YORK (AP) — Leave it to Mel Brooks to blurb his own memoir.
- By The Associated Press
-
Book Title by Author Name - ISBN - (Publisher)
- Christie D’Zurilla - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
-
Adele is chasing pavements no more: She will be taking up residency at Caesars Palace Las Vegas Hotel and Casino for three months starting next year.
- Katie Walsh - Tribune News Service (TNS)
-
Jane Campion’s latest film, the sweeping, uneasy psychological Western “Power of the Dog” hits Netflix Wednesday, an early holiday treat for cinephiles. “Power of the Dog” cements Campion’s status as one of our finest master filmmakers, though her body of work proves that designation was nev…
- Katie Walsh - Tribune News Service (TNS)
-
The ecstatic agonies (or is it the agonizing ecstasies?) that have become the signature of legendary Dutch filmmaker Paul Verhoeven, are on full display in his historical religious epic, “Benedetta,” a tale of sex, suffering and the sacrament. In Judith C. Brown’s 1986 book, “Immodest Acts,”…
- Nardine Saad - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
-
In the name of the designer, the family and the House of Gucci: The real Gucci family is "a bit disconcerted" with how it's portrayed in "House of Gucci," echoing designer Tom Ford's critical assessment of Ridley Scott's new film.
France is inducting entertainer Josephine Baker into its Pantheon, the 1st Black woman to earn nation’s highest honor
- AP
-
PARIS (AP) — France is inducting entertainer Josephine Baker into its Pantheon, the 1st Black woman to earn nation’s highest honor.