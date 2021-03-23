- By EMILY WANG FUJIYAMA Associated Press
WUHAN, China (AP) — Scribbled instructions for incoming patients plastered on the window of a silent hospital reception counter. A lone worker in a hazmat suit, steadily spraying disinfectant in an empty hospital hallway.
TULSA, Okla. (AP) — The Tulsa Opera has canceled a piece written for a concert on the city’s 1921 race massacre after the composer of one of four pieces for the event refused a request to remove a curse on America from the piece.
- Julia Barajas Los Angeles Times (TNS)
After eight people were killed in the Atlanta area last week — including six women of Asian descent — Meghan McCain, co-host of "The View," expressed regret about her previous comments that supported former President Donald Trump's anti-Asian rhetoric.
- By DAVID BAUDER AP Media Writer
NEW YORK (AP) — The replacement for Rush Limbaugh is... Rush Limbaugh, at least in part.
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Mike Tyson is getting in the TV drama ring against himself.
NEW YORK (AP) — Playwright Michael R. Jackson, author-critic Vivian Gornick and fiction and nonfiction writer Renee Gladman are among this year's winners of Windham-Campbell Prizes, which provide $165,000 for each recipient to focus on work “independent of financial concerns.”
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Bobby Brown Jr., the son of singer Bobby Brown, died from the combined effects of alcohol, cocaine and the opioid fentanyl, an autopsy report released Monday said.
- By DAVID BAUDER AP Media Writer
NEW YORK (AP) — The $113 billion deal to telecast NFL games through 2033 is head-swimmingly large — until you consider that the very survival of broadcast networks as we know them may depend upon it.
- Christie D'Zurilla Los Angeles Times (TNS)
“The Talk” is going into its second full week of hiatus pending an investigation into what went down among Sharon Osbourne and her co-hosts after Meghan and Prince Harry’s interview with Oprah Winfrey.
- Nancy Dillon New York Daily News (TNS)
Bobby Brown Jr.’s sudden death last year has been linked to fentanyl, officials confirmed Monday.
- Kate Feldman New York Daily News (TNS)
Jamie Foxx is putting his fighting gloves on.
- Kate Feldman New York Daily News (TNS)
Kellyanne Conway and daughter Claudia appear to be getting along, at least for now.
- Chris Riemenschneider Star Tribune (TNS)
It's going to be another bummer summer for Kenny Chesney fans. The grand poobah of No Shoes Nation is once again saying no-way to a giant summer concert tour and has postponed all his 2021 dates to 2022 due to COVID-19 safety concerns, including his already once-delayed stop at U.S. Bank Sta…
- By BRUCE DeSILVA Associated Press
“Every Vow You Break,” by Peter Swanson (William Morrow)
- Jami Ganz New York Daily News (TNS)
“Six Feet Under” has been dead nearly 16 years, but its legacy lives on.
- Jami Ganz New York Daily News (TNS)
Jeremy Piven’s new starring vehicle, “Last Call,” neatly parallels the lyrics of Semisonic’s “Closing Time” — about bar life and life in general: You don’t have to go home but you can’t stay here.
- Christi Carras Los Angeles Times (TNS)
All Aretha Franklin’s family is asking is for a little respect from the makers of “Genius: Aretha,” National Geographic’s recently released biographical series about the legendary soul musician.
- By The Associated Press
Attending Elton John's long-running Oscar-night party has always been one of the hardest tickets to get. Now you can go — if you have $20.
- Katie Walsh Tribune News Service (TNS)
Hutch (Bob Odenkirk) is stuck in a rut. Or, perhaps he’s stuck in a Talking Heads song, finding himself in a beautiful house, with a beautiful wife (Connie Nielsen), asking himself, “how did I get here?” His existence has been distilled into a deadening middle-class suburban routine: jog, co…
- Luaine Lee Tribune News Service (TNS)
Comedian Denis Leary confesses that his sense of humor has always gotten him into trouble. The first time he was only 6.
- By TERRY TANG Associated Press
Like many famous comics, Jo Koy had early struggles at comedy clubs. But, unlike them, the half white and half Filipino comedian could only seem to book spots on ethnic theme nights like “Wonton Wednesdays” and “Asian Invasion.”
- By The Associated Press
Here’s a collection curated by The Associated Press’ entertainment journalists of what’s arriving on TV, streaming services and music platforms this week.