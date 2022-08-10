- Tracy Brown - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
Long before "She-Hulk," Tatiana Maslany had an affinity for mean, green fighting machines.
- Rodney Ho - The Atlanta Journal-Constitution (TNS)
ATLANTA — Vampire hunting movies are a special subgenre of vampire films. Even a former U.S. president got into the act in 2012′s “Abraham Lincoln: Vampire Hunter.”
Reviews: Little Feat ‘Waiting for Columbus’ live box set a deep dive; Jeff Beck & Johnny Depp’s ‘18’ a major misfire
- George Varga - The San Diego Union-Tribune (TNS)
Little Feat, 'Waiting for Columbus' Super Deluxe Edition
How filmmaker Kevin Shaw shaped Chicago schools controversy into the rousing documentary ‘Let the Little Light Shine’
- Michael Phillips - Chicago Tribune (TNS)
CHICAGO — We’ll get to the high point — the explosive reception so far for filmmaker Kevin Shaw’s irresistible Chicago documentary “Let the Little Light Shine” — in a minute.
- Tiney Ricciardi - The Denver Post (TNS)
DENVER — It’s been nearly a year since “South Park” creators Trey Parker and Matt Stone purchased Lakewood’s iconic restaurant Casa Bonita, but they’re no closer to figuring out when it may open.
- Chris Jones - Chicago Tribune (TNS)
CHICAGO — The reason Lauren Weisberger’s satirical memoir “The Devil Wears Prada” became famous was not just because of the juicy schadenfreude-y movie with Meryl Streep and Anne Hathaway. It’s because Weisberger was self-aware enough to see that the thirst for power included herself.
- Tribune News Service (TNS)
The top 10 DVD rentals at Redbox kiosks for the week of Aug. 1:
- Dorany Pineda - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
Sterling HolyWhiteMountain read James Welch 's "Winter in the Blood" for the first time more than 10 years ago, but he remembers the impact it had on him so vividly that it's as though he finished the novel yesterday.
- Lorraine Berry - Star Tribune (TNS)
FICTION: Megan Giddings turns the wilds of the Upper Peninsula into a land where magic and oppression exist side-by-side.
- Mac Engel - Fort Worth Star-Telegram (TNS)
"Heat 2" by Meg Gardiner and Michael Mann; HarperCollins (480 pages, $28.99)
- Michael Magras - Star Tribune (TNS)
NONFICTION: A novelist recounts the experience of caring for her ailing, dependent mother.
- Laurie Hertzel - Star Tribune (TNS)
FICTION: A teenage girl gets pregnant in 1960s Ireland and surrenders the baby against her will. Thirty years later, a letter arrives.
- Kathleen Rooney - Star Tribune (TNS)
NONFICTION: In "Farewell Transmission," Will McGrath offers globetrotting essays on obscure lives and furtive vocations, alerting readers to secrets without and within.
- Laurie Hertzel - Star Tribune (TNS)
In his new book, Buck sails a flatboat down the Mississippi River and has all kinds of adventures.
- Joshua Axelrod - Pittsburgh Post-Gazette (TNS)
PITTSBURGH — The idea for Sarah James' debut novel had been around in one form or another since she was 19. All it took was more than a decade to gestate into something tangible.
- Rick Kogan - Chicago Tribune (TNS)
CHICAGO — The dead do tell tales.
- May-lee Chai - Star Tribune (TNS)
FICTION: An elegant, soaring debut novel about a young Chinese man who returns home to look for his missing father.
- AP
British children’s author and illustrator Raymond Briggs, whose creations include “The Snowman” and “Fungus the Bogeyman,” has died. He was 88. Brigg’s family said he died Tuesday. Briggs' books “Father Christmas,” “Fungus the Bogeyman” and “The Snowman, were all adapted for television and have delighted generations of children. He also wrote and illustrated “When the Wind Blows,” a story about the aftermath of a nuclear attack on Britain, and “Ethel & Ernest,” a poignant graphic novel based on the lives of Briggs’ parents. Francesca Dow of Penguin Random House children’s books, says Briggs' books “are picture masterpieces that address some of the fundamental questions of what it is to be human.”
- AP
The NFL's Hall of Fame Game was among last week's top-rated shows. According to Nielsen figures, just shy of 5.5 million people saw the Las Vegas Raiders defeat the Jacksonville Jaguars, 27 to 11, in the exhibition game in Canton, Ohio. That made it the third-watched show for the week of Aug. 1, behind “America's Got Talent” and news magazine “60 Minutes Presents.” The CMA Fest was in the eighth spot with nearly 3.9 million viewers. Viewers also favored game shows and contests, including “Celebrity Family Feud" and “Big Brother,” along with reruns of scripted dramas and comedies including “FBI” and “The Neighborhood.”
- By LYNN ELBER - AP Television Writer
Actor Anne Heche remains hospitalized and on a ventilator to help her breathe, four days after she was injured in a fiery car crash. A spokeswoman for the actor says she slipped into a coma and is in critical condition. Heche has what the spokeswoman called “a significant” lung injury, and burns requiring surgery. Last Friday in Los Angeles, Heche’s car smashed into a house. Flames erupted, and Heche was pulled by firefighters from the vehicle embedded in the house. Heche, who has appeared on TV and in films, was alone in the car when it crashed. No one else was reported injured.
- Christi Carras - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
“Insecure” and “Beverly Hills, 90210" actor Denise Dowse has slipped into a coma after contracting a “virulent form of meningitis,” her sister said Friday.
- Kenan Draughorne - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
LOS ANGELES — Taylor Swift is standing behind her work after another group accused her of copying their song in her 2014 hit “Shake It Off.”