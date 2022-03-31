How Chicago-bred filmmaker Graham Moore turned his grandfather’s brush with the mob into ‘The Outfit’
- Michael Phillips - Chicago Tribune (TNS)
-
CHICAGO — Graham Moore is 40, a relatively new husband (married in 2019), an even newer father (son born in 2021), an Academy Award winner (for his screenplay “The Imitation Game”) and a Chicago-raised resident of L.A.'s Silver Lake neighborhood. He’s half a novelist, half a screenwriter, th…
- Chris Riemenschneider - Star Tribune (TNS)
-
MINNEAPOLIS — After exploring different eras from Prince's legendary vault for recent releases, the singer's estate is returning to the career peak around "Purple Rain" for the next posthumous music collection.
- Michael Rietmulder - The Seattle Times (TNS)
-
SEATTLE — Brandi Carlile and the Grammys have a good thing going. The Maple Valley roots rocker has established herself as a perennial contender, earning nominations in at least one of the marquee categories three of the last four years, and perhaps more importantly, getting a coveted perfor…
The following are Thursday’s television listings for the local PBS stations:
- Flint McColgan - Boston Herald (TNS)
-
BOSTON — Chris Rock kicked off his first appearance since the smack heard ’round the world with a sold-out show at The Wilbur theater in Boston where he thanked the crowd for making him “all misty” after a two-minute standing ovation.
Academy initiates disciplinary procedures against Will Smith over slap, says he refused to leave Oscars
- Josh Rottenberg - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
-
LOS ANGELES — The motion picture academy announced Wednesday that it is initiating disciplinary proceedings against Will Smith following an altercation at Sunday’s Oscars in which the actor slapped Chris Rock and shouted profanities over a joke the Oscar presenter made about Smith’s wife.
- AP
-
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Wanda Sykes said she felt physically ill after Will Smith slapped Chris Rock across the face at the Oscars, and she's angry Smith was permitted to stay and collect his award.
- Nardine Saad - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
-
Tom Parker, a member of the English-Irish boy band the Wanted, has died. He was 33.
Review: ‘You Won’t Be Alone’ is a ruminative tale of witchcraft and the joys of being alive — it won’t be for everyone
- Michael Phillips - Chicago Tribune (TNS)
-
“What a piece of work is man!” Neither of the ravenous witches in “You Won’t Be Alone” actually quote Shakespeare, but that astonished sentiment informs every beat of first-time feature filmmaker Goran Stolevski’s ruminative supernatural tale, set in the rustic hillside villages of 19th-cent…
- By DAVE COLLINS - Associated Press
-
HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — A Connecticut judge on Wednesday said Infowars host and conspiracy theorist Alex Jones will be fined $25,000 to $50,000 per weekday until he appears for a deposition in a lawsuit brought by relatives of some victims of the Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting.
- By CARLA K. JOHNSON - AP Medical Writer
-
A brain disorder that leads to problems with speaking, reading and writing has sidelined actor Bruce Willis and drawn attention to a little-known condition that has many possible causes.
- By The Associated Press
-
NEW YORK (AP) — American soprano Renée Fleming is to make rare operatic appearances as Pat Nixon in a new production of John Adams' “Nixon in China” at the Paris Opera next season.
- Christi Carras - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
-
Days later, Amy Schumer says she’s still reeling from co-hosting what will go down as one of the most intense Oscar nights in history.
Wanda Sykes says ‘no one has apologized’ to her, fellow Oscars hosts after Will Smith slapped Chris Rock
- Jami Ganz - New York Daily News (TNS)
-
Wanda Sykes isn’t laughing after the slap that shocked Oscars viewers worldwide.
- Neal Justin and Chris Hewitt - Star Tribune (TNS)
-
'Moon Knight'
- By JAKE COYLE - AP Film Writer
-
NEW YORK (AP) — Bike rides, kickball, Jiffy Pop, Jell-O and other well-remembered details crowd Richard Linklater’s “Apollo 10 1/2: A Space Age Childhood,” an affectionate ode to his own childhood growing up outside Houston in the late 1960s.
- Peter Sblendorio - New York Daily News (TNS)
-
NEW YORK — Ethan Hawke is over the moon to be part of a Marvel series unlike any other.
- Kate Feldman - New York Daily News (TNS)
-
Paul Herman, a staple of gangster movies and known best for playing Peter “Beansie” Gaeta on “The Sopranos,” died Tuesday on his 76th birthday.
- By AARON MORRISON - Associated Press
-
NEW YORK (AP) — It started with a Black man slapping another Black man on live television at the globally televised Oscars, presumably in defense of a Black woman who was being ridiculed over her hairstyle.
- Kate Feldman - New York Daily News (TNS)
-
It’s almost time to get fired up for “The House of the Dragon.”
- Meg James - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
-
Legendary "Die Hard" and "Pulp Fiction" actor Bruce Willis has ended his more than four-decade acting career after being diagnosed with a cognitive disorder, his family said.
- Kate Feldman - New York Daily News (TNS)
-
The first thing Colton Ryan did when he was cast as the male lead in Hulu's “The Girl From Plainville” was to Google his real-life character’s name. In bold text at the top of the results screen was the Wikipedia entry that told him everything he needed to know: “Death of Conrad Roy.”