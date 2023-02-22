Oil City, PA (16301)

Today

A mix of wintry precipitation this morning. Then periods of rain expected this afternoon. High 43F. Winds ESE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precip 100%. About one inch of snow and ice expected..

Tonight

A steady rain this evening. Showers continuing overnight. Low 42F. Winds SSW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall near a quarter of an inch.