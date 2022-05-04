Take it From the Tinkersons

Take it From the Tinkersons
Review: 'Trust,' by Hernan Diaz

  • Claude Peck - Star Tribune (TNS)

FICTION: In his engrossing second novel, Hernan Diaz gives us four versions of the life of an early capitalist.

Stephen Sondheim celebrated by Dench, Peters at London gala

  • By RONALD BLUM - Associated Press

Dozens of stars of musical theater gathered at a London theatre for a celebration titled “Old Friends” to raise money for the Stephen Sondheim Foundation, which will benefit young composers. Judi Dench received given a standing ovation for “Send in The Clowns." The 74-year-old Bernadette Peters bent over with her back to the audience and with her head between her legs blasted her trumpet to “You Gotta Get A Gimmick.” Petula Clark, 89, belted out “I’m Still Here.” And Imelda Staunton set off a huge ovation with “Everything’s Coming Up Roses.”

Met Gala brings in a record $17.4 million, museum says

  • By The Associated Press

This year’s Met Gala earned a record $17.4 million, museum officials said Tuesday. The annual gala is a fundraiser for the self-funding Costume Institute of the Metropolitan Museum of Art. The money pay for operating the institute and putting on annual blockbuster exhibits like the current “In America: An Anthology of Fashion” which was launched at the gala Monday night and opens to the public May 7. That exhibit is part of a broader two-part exhibit exploring the roots of American fashion. Monday’s gala brought together about 400 guests — some of the biggest names from fashion, entertainment, sports and beyond.

Ukrainian band teams up with Ed Sheeran for charity single

  • By LOUISE DIXON - Associated Press

Ukrainian band Antytila has collaborated with Ed Sheeran on a single for charity. The song is a reworked version of Sheeran's hit single “2step.'' Antytila frontman Taras Topolia has added a new verse and created a video to promote the remix. Topolia says he wanted the lyrics to explain ‘how it was the first day of the war for me and for millions of Ukrainians." Antytila formed a friendship with Sheeran via social media, after they tweeted the British singer-songwriter ahead of his performance at “Concert for Ukraine” in the U.K. in April. Sheeran invited Antytila to team up with him on “2step" after they were unable to perform remotely at that concert. The new "2step’' was released Monday.

