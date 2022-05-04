Ukrainian band Antytila has collaborated with Ed Sheeran on a single for charity. The song is a reworked version of Sheeran's hit single “2step.'' Antytila frontman Taras Topolia has added a new verse and created a video to promote the remix. Topolia says he wanted the lyrics to explain ‘how it was the first day of the war for me and for millions of Ukrainians." Antytila formed a friendship with Sheeran via social media, after they tweeted the British singer-songwriter ahead of his performance at “Concert for Ukraine” in the U.K. in April. Sheeran invited Antytila to team up with him on “2step" after they were unable to perform remotely at that concert. The new "2step’' was released Monday.