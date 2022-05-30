- By JILL LAWLESS - Associated Press
In Britain, there are several traditional elements to a royal anniversary: pageants, street parties, the Sex Pistols. Queen Elizabeth II and the Pistols have been linked since the punk pioneers released the song “God Save the Queen” during the monarch’s 1977 Silver Jubilee. The anti-authoritarian anthem has been re-released to mark the queen’s Platinum Jubilee, her 70 years on the throne. It’s one of a raft of cultural tie-ins spurred by the royal milestone, including exhibitions, auctions and concerts. Members of the band that rhymed “God save the queen” with “fascist regime” have mellowed. Pistols singer John Lydon says he's “proud of the queen," and guitarist Steve Jones says he's “not against” the jubilee celebrations.
- By DANICA KIRKA - Associated Press
After spending much of his adult life in the shadow of Queen Elizabeth II, Prince Charles has taken on a greater public role in recent years, increasingly standing in for his mother in her twilight years. In May, he presided over the state opening of Parliament, the most public symbol of the monarch’s role as head of state. While it is now obvious that a transition is under way, the royal family faces a delicate balancing act as the 96-year-old queen remains on the throne but Charles, 73, ever more becomes the public face of the monarchy. As the royals celebrate the queen’s seven decades of service, they hope to demonstrate that the House of Windsor will live on.
- By ANDREW DALTON - AP Entertainment Writer
Bill Cosby is again facing sex abuse allegations in court as a civil trial begins in California. Opening statements are Wednesday in the trial stemming from the lawsuit of 64-year-old Judy Huth, who alleges Cosby forced her to perform a sex act at the Playboy Mansion in 1975 when she was 15 years old. Huth's attorneys will outline the evidence they plan to present, which includes the testimony of Huth. Cosby's attorneys, who say no sexual abuse happened, are likely to emphasize that the burden of proving the nearly 50-year-old case lies entirely with the plaintiffs. Cosby's representatives say the comedian is not likely to attend the trial because glaucoma has left him blind.
- By LARRY NEUMEISTER - Associated Press
The judge who presided over Sarah Palin's libel case against The New York Times says she failed to introduce “even a speck” of evidence necessary to prove actual malice. Federal Judge Jed Rakoff made the assertion in a written decision Tuesday as he rejected post-trial claims from Palin's lawyers. Her attorneys had asked the judge to grant a new trial or disqualify himself as biased against Palin. But Rakoff wrote that regardless of her post-trial motions, Palin wasn't able to deliver evidence that even remotely supported her defamation claim. Palin's lawyers declined comment Tuesday.
- Peter Sblendorio - New York Daily News (TNS)
The drawn-out Johnny Depp and Amber Heard defamation trial will carry on for at least another day after jurors failed to reach a verdict, only pausing their deliberations Tuesday to ask the judge a question about Heard’s Washington Post op-ed.
- By WILL WEISSERT - Associated Press
K-Pop sensation BTS is visiting the White House to discuss combating the rise in hate crimes targeting Asian Americans with President Joe Biden. Its appearance Tuesday brought superstar sizzle to an otherwise sad and scary topic. Band members J-Hope, RM, Suga, Jungkook, V, Jin and Jimin joined White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre at her daily briefing with reporters on the final day of Asian American and Pacific Islander Heritage Month. The band said it was “devastated by the recent surge” of crime and intolerance against Asian Americans. It has a closed-door, Oval Office meeting with Biden later Tuesday.
- Joseph Wilkinson - New York Daily News (TNS)
They don’t need permission to dance, but they do need permission to visit the White House.
- By The Associated Press
Audible best-sellers for week ending May 27th.
- By JAKE COYLE - AP Film Writer
Because of its scope and unique position as a self-styled temple of cinema, Cannes often serves as a referendum on the movies and a French Riviera barricade against the tides of change. That was especially true this year. For the 75th anniversary, Cannes assembled a cast of filmmakers to debate the medium’s future. Guillermo del Toro, who spearheaded the effort, pronounced today’s movie structures “not sustainable.” The questions posed by Del Toro and others were no doubt salient ones for anyone making film today to consider. But often at Cannes, the best answers were on screen, where the spectrum of cinema exhibited was intoxicatingly vast.
- Théoden Janes - The Charlotte Observer (TNS)
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — For years, Charlotte defense attorney David Rudolf has imagined a scenario in which Durham business executive Kathleen Peterson died not at the hands of her husband, but at the talons of a barred owl — and it’s a scenario he has famously described as “pretty persuasive and …
- By ROB MERRILL - Associated Press
Jean Hanff Korelitz, the author of “The Plot,” is back with a book about a dysfunctional and wealthy New York family named the Oppenheimers. Narrated with a wry and incisive voice, writes Associated Press reviewer Rob Merrill, the novel relates the lives of three triplets, born via IVF in the 1980s, who despise each other until their sister, the titular latecomer, helps them find the road to reconciliation. In addition to grief and guilt, the book tackles other weighty themes as seen through the eyes of the privileged family. “The Latecomer” goes on sale Tuesday.
Johnny Depp surprises crowd on stage at Jeff Beck concert in England as jury deliberates in Amber Heard trial
- Kate Feldman - New York Daily News (TNS)
While a jury in Fairfax, Virginia, deliberates whether Amber Heard defamed him, Johnny Depp is killing time on stage in England with his first love: music.
- Kate Feldman - New York Daily News (TNS)
A tiny shop in 1970s London, in neon pink letters, shouted to passersby: SEX.
- By DONNA EDWARDS - Associated Press
Leah and McKenna don’t know each other, but their similarities are uncanny. The two possess the educations, houses and cars to match their upper-middle class, married white woman lives. But their lives are far from perfect. Nora Murphy’s novel “The Favor” delicately but unabashedly puts a microscope to domestic abuse in modern America with the added layer of a crime thriller. When Leah spots McKenna at the liquor store, she recognizes herself in the stranger. Donna Edwards of The Associated Press says Murphy's debut is more nuanced than typical thriller fare, offering a detailed inside look into domestic abuse.
- Kate Feldman - New York Daily News (TNS)
Like John Boyega and Kelly Marie Tran before her, “Obi-Wan Kenobi” star Moses Ingram is facing attacks from fans who think the fictional “Star Wars” universe should be all white.
- Robert Lloyd - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
It's been 44 years since the Sex Pistols broke up and only a couple more since they played their first gig, having produced only one actual album in their lifetime. And yet they seem very much with us; the best of their music continues to sound massively huge, outside of time and trend.
- Kate Feldman - New York Daily News (TNS)
Anson Boon got so into playing Johnny Rotten that he hurt himself rocking too hard.
- By The Associated Press
To make his Sesame Schnitzel, Eitan Bernath places one of the chicken breasts into a large plastic bag. Pound it with the flat side of a meat mallet or a rolling pin to ¼ -inch thickness. Repeat with the remaining breasts. Then combine the flour, salt and pepper in a wide bowl. In a separate wide bowl, lightly beat the eggs. And in a third wide bowl, mix both panko and plain bread crumbs, and sesame seeds. Working with one chicken breast at a time, dredge it in flour so it is lightly coated all over and tap off any excess. Dip the coated breast into the beaten eggs, letting the extra drip off.
- By MARK KENNEDY - AP Entertainment Writer
As a kid, Eitan Bernath didn’t collect baseball cards, comic books or coins like his peers did. He collected kitchen tools. “My fondest memories from my life are always around food,” he says. Mind you, that life is still young. At just 19, Bernath has managed to harness his love of cooking to become a social media influencer and TV personality. This month, he’s released his first cookbook. “Eitan Eats the World” contains 85 comfort food recipes from across the globe, from a Sweet & Smoky Guac Burger to Turkish Red Lentil Soup and Kurdish Shamburak.
- Katie Walsh - Tribune News Service (TNS)
In Chloe Okuno’s stylish debut “Watcher,” the title refers not just to one person, but two, when the watched becomes the watcher, the stalker and stalked swapping places throughout the course of this chilly psychological thriller. Working in the vein of ‘70s-style horror, Okuno’s “Watcher” i…
- Bloomberg News (TNS)
Tom Cruise isn’t simply taking on what appears to be Russian-made fighter jets in his update to the 1986 classic “Top Gun”: He’s also angering China.
- Michael Ordoña - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
There are rival ranching families locked in an existential struggle, a dubious hippie fueled by secrets, singing heirs and buffalo stampedes. But really, "Outer Range," Amazon's Western/sci-fi hybrid series starring Josh Brolin and Imogen Poots, is about a void: a vast, undefinable hole. And…
- Katie Walsh - Tribune News Service (TNS)
Arriving Friday on Hulu is “Fire Island,” the perfect sexy, smart rom-com to kick off the summer season, and the LGBTQ Pride Month of June. “Fire Island” is a queer rom based on Jane Austen’s “Pride and Prejudice,” which writer and star Joel Kim Booster adapted to the gay vacation destinatio…
- Luaine Lee - Tribune News Service (TNS)
It’s a casting director’s nightmare: How do you find a young actress to play one of England’s greatest monarchs, Queen Elizabeth I?
- Peter Sblendorio - New York Daily News (TNS)
Tytyana Miller, the 29-year-old daughter of rapper Master P, has died, he announced in an Instagram post.
- By The Associated Press
The top 10 books on the Apple Store for week ending 5/29/2022
- By STEVEN WINE - Associated Press
Singer-songwriter Mary Gauthier has a new album titled “Dark Enough to See the Stars,” and it showcases tunes that came to life during the pandemic lockdown. In a review, The Associated Press’ Steven Wine says the songs offer balm for believers in the power of song. He says Gauthier’s scarred alto is the ideal instrument for her candid, thoughtful musings on loss, healing and the need for hope. Among those contributing to the soulful, smart arrangements are keyboardist Danny Mitchell and singer-guitarist Jaimee Harris. “Dark Enough to See the Stars” will be released Friday.
- By ROB MERRILL - Associated Press
John Grisham is back, sort of. Fans waiting for his next full-length legal thriller will have to wait until the fall, but “Sparring Partners” serves up three novellas, the longest of which is 125 pages. They’re all about some aspect of the law — the people who practice it or the people who run afoul of it, writes Associated Press reviewer Rob Merrill. A favorite of the trio is “Strawberry Moon,” which introduces an inmate on the day he is scheduled to be executed. Grisham himself is an outspoken critic of the death penalty, but the story doesn’t take a strong stand.
- By ANITA SNOW - Associated Press
Almost everyone has a dysfunctional family, but few expose their relatives’ funny, embarrassing and even disturbing quirks quite like humorist David Sedaris. In a new collection of essays called “Happy-Go-Lucky" Sedaris is simultaneously amusing and brutal while he unflinchingly exposes life’s ironies, writes Associated Press reviewer Anita Snow. His large Greek American family from North Carolina and his boyfriend Hugh form a sometimes awkward but loving ensemble cast. In this latest essay collection Sedaris also weighs in on life during the coronavirus pandemic, painting a somewhat troubling picture of life in America today.
- By The Associated Press
Celebrities having birthdays during the week of June 5-11 include actor-singer Mark Wahlberg, model-actor Emily Ratajkowski and singer Faith Evans. Actor Michael J. Fox turns 61, financial expert Suze Orman is 71 and Model-actor Elizabeth Hurley turns 57. Drummers with birthdays during the week include Jimmy Chamberlin of Smashing Pumpkins, Nicko McBrain of Iron Maiden, Frank Beard of ZZ Top and Eric Kretz of Stone Temple Pilots. Other musician with big days include saxophonist Kenny G, singer Richard Butler of Psychedelic Furs and singer Maxi Priest. Actor-singer Mark Wahlberg turns 51, news correspondent Bill Moyers is 88 and comedian Bill Hader is 44.
My worst moment: ‘Inventing Anna’ star Jeff Perry and the many embarrassments along the way that make a career
- Nina Metz - Chicago Tribune (TNS)
CHICAGO — Jeff Perry is a familiar face to longtime Shondaland viewers, from his role as the political mover and shaker Cyrus Beene on ABC’s “Scandal” to a far kindlier role as a nurturing colleague and “Scriberia” journalist in Netflix’s “Inventing Anna.”
- By JILL LAWLESS - Associated Press
Queen Elizabeth II is widely viewed in the U.K. as a rock in turbulent times after seven decades on the throne. But many people in Britain’s former colonies see her as an anchor to an imperial past whose damage still lingers. The U.K. is celebrating the queen’s 70 years on the throne with pageantry and parties. But some in the Commonwealth are using the occasion to push for a formal break with the monarchy. Jamaican academic Rosalea Hamilton says her country is "grappling with the legacies of a past that has been very painful.” U.K. officials hope countries that become republics will remain in the 54-nation Commonwealth.
- Tribune News Service (TNS)
Following is a partial schedule of coming movies on DVD. Release dates are subject to change:
- Tribune News Service (TNS)
A thriller about a former special forces soldier who reluctantly gets a job as a private contractor tops the DVD releases for the week of June 7.
- Lorraine Ali - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
After three years between seasons, "Stranger Things" is back with an older cast and a new threat: adulthood.