Sex Pistols aim to give queen's jubilee a touch of punk
Sex Pistols aim to give queen's jubilee a touch of punk

  • By JILL LAWLESS - Associated Press

In Britain, there are several traditional elements to a royal anniversary: pageants, street parties, the Sex Pistols. Queen Elizabeth II and the Pistols have been linked since the punk pioneers released the song “God Save the Queen” during the monarch’s 1977 Silver Jubilee. The anti-authoritarian anthem has been re-released to mark the queen’s Platinum Jubilee, her 70 years on the throne. It’s one of a raft of cultural tie-ins spurred by the royal milestone, including exhibitions, auctions and concerts. Members of the band that rhymed “God save the queen” with “fascist regime” have mellowed. Pistols singer John Lydon says he's “proud of the queen," and guitarist Steve Jones says he's “not against” the jubilee celebrations.

Long in queen's shadow, Charles takes greater public role
Long in queen's shadow, Charles takes greater public role

  • By DANICA KIRKA - Associated Press

After spending much of his adult life in the shadow of Queen Elizabeth II, Prince Charles has taken on a greater public role in recent years, increasingly standing in for his mother in her twilight years. In May, he presided over the state opening of Parliament, the most public symbol of the monarch’s role as head of state. While it is now obvious that a transition is under way, the royal family faces a delicate balancing act as the 96-year-old queen remains on the throne but Charles, 73, ever more becomes the public face of the monarchy. As the royals celebrate the queen’s seven decades of service, they hope to demonstrate that the House of Windsor will live on.

Cosby faces sex abuse allegations again as civil trial opens
Cosby faces sex abuse allegations again as civil trial opens

  • By ANDREW DALTON - AP Entertainment Writer

Bill Cosby is again facing sex abuse allegations in court as a civil trial begins in California. Opening statements are Wednesday in the trial stemming from the lawsuit of 64-year-old Judy Huth, who alleges Cosby forced her to perform a sex act at the Playboy Mansion in 1975 when she was 15 years old. Huth's attorneys will outline the evidence they plan to present, which includes the testimony of Huth. Cosby's attorneys, who say no sexual abuse happened, are likely to emphasize that the burden of proving the nearly 50-year-old case lies entirely with the plaintiffs. Cosby's representatives say the comedian is not likely to attend the trial because glaucoma has left him blind.

Judge: No 'speck' of proof in Palin's libel case against NYT
Judge: No 'speck' of proof in Palin's libel case against NYT

  • By LARRY NEUMEISTER - Associated Press

The judge who presided over Sarah Palin's libel case against The New York Times says she failed to introduce “even a speck” of evidence necessary to prove actual malice. Federal Judge Jed Rakoff made the assertion in a written decision Tuesday as he rejected post-trial claims from Palin's lawyers. Her attorneys had asked the judge to grant a new trial or disqualify himself as biased against Palin. But Rakoff wrote that regardless of her post-trial motions, Palin wasn't able to deliver evidence that even remotely supported her defamation claim. Palin's lawyers declined comment Tuesday.

BTS visits White House to discuss combating hate crime surge
BTS visits White House to discuss combating hate crime surge

  • By WILL WEISSERT - Associated Press

K-Pop sensation BTS is visiting the White House to discuss combating the rise in hate crimes targeting Asian Americans with President Joe Biden. Its appearance Tuesday brought superstar sizzle to an otherwise sad and scary topic. Band members J-Hope, RM, Suga, Jungkook, V, Jin and Jimin joined White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre at her daily briefing with reporters on the final day of Asian American and Pacific Islander Heritage Month. The band said it was “devastated by the recent surge” of crime and intolerance against Asian Americans. It has a closed-door, Oval Office meeting with Biden later Tuesday.

Critic Notebook: At Cannes, a plea for the variety of cinema
Critic Notebook: At Cannes, a plea for the variety of cinema

  • By JAKE COYLE - AP Film Writer

Because of its scope and unique position as a self-styled temple of cinema, Cannes often serves as a referendum on the movies and a French Riviera barricade against the tides of change. That was especially true this year. For the 75th anniversary, Cannes assembled a cast of filmmakers to debate the medium’s future. Guillermo del Toro, who spearheaded the effort, pronounced today’s movie structures “not sustainable.” The questions posed by Del Toro and others were no doubt salient ones for anyone making film today to consider. But often at Cannes, the best answers were on screen, where the spectrum of cinema exhibited was intoxicatingly vast.

Review: ‘The Latecomer’ skewers wealth and privilege
Review: ‘The Latecomer’ skewers wealth and privilege

  • By ROB MERRILL - Associated Press

Jean Hanff Korelitz, the author of “The Plot,” is back with a book about a dysfunctional and wealthy New York family named the Oppenheimers. Narrated with a wry and incisive voice, writes Associated Press reviewer Rob Merrill, the novel relates the lives of three triplets, born via IVF in the 1980s, who despise each other until their sister, the titular latecomer, helps them find the road to reconciliation. In addition to grief and guilt, the book tackles other weighty themes as seen through the eyes of the privileged family. “The Latecomer” goes on sale Tuesday.

Review: Crime thriller debut well executed in 'The Favor'
Review: Crime thriller debut well executed in 'The Favor'

  • By DONNA EDWARDS - Associated Press

Leah and McKenna don’t know each other, but their similarities are uncanny. The two possess the educations, houses and cars to match their upper-middle class, married white woman lives. But their lives are far from perfect. Nora Murphy’s novel “The Favor” delicately but unabashedly puts a microscope to domestic abuse in modern America with the added layer of a crime thriller. When Leah spots McKenna at the liquor store, she recognizes herself in the stranger. Donna Edwards of The Associated Press says Murphy's debut is more nuanced than typical thriller fare, offering a detailed inside look into domestic abuse.

Eitan Bernath's Israeli-Style Sesame Schnitzel with salad

  • By The Associated Press

To make his Sesame Schnitzel, Eitan Bernath places one of the chicken breasts into a large plastic bag. Pound it with the flat side of a meat mallet or a rolling pin to ¼ -inch thickness. Repeat with the remaining breasts. Then combine the flour, salt and pepper in a wide bowl. In a separate wide bowl, lightly beat the eggs. And in a third wide bowl, mix both panko and plain bread crumbs, and sesame seeds. Working with one chicken breast at a time, dredge it in flour so it is lightly coated all over and tap off any excess. Dip the coated breast into the beaten eggs, letting the extra drip off.

Rising food star Eitan Bernath leans into world comfort food

  • By MARK KENNEDY - AP Entertainment Writer

As a kid, Eitan Bernath didn’t collect baseball cards, comic books or coins like his peers did. He collected kitchen tools. “My fondest memories from my life are always around food,” he says. Mind you, that life is still young. At just 19, Bernath has managed to harness his love of cooking to become a social media influencer and TV personality. This month, he’s released his first cookbook. “Eitan Eats the World” contains 85 comfort food recipes from across the globe, from a Sweet & Smoky Guac Burger to Turkish Red Lentil Soup and Kurdish Shamburak.

Movie review: 'Watcher' a beautifully crafted voyeuristic thriller

  • Katie Walsh - Tribune News Service (TNS)

In Chloe Okuno’s stylish debut “Watcher,” the title refers not just to one person, but two, when the watched becomes the watcher, the stalker and stalked swapping places throughout the course of this chilly psychological thriller. Working in the vein of ‘70s-style horror, Okuno’s “Watcher” i…

Ambiguity in 'Outer Range' called for a leap of faith by its stars

  • Michael Ordoña - Los Angeles Times (TNS)

There are rival ranching families locked in an existential struggle, a dubious hippie fueled by secrets, singing heirs and buffalo stampedes. But really, "Outer Range," Amazon's Western/sci-fi hybrid series starring Josh Brolin and Imogen Poots, is about a void: a vast, undefinable hole. And…

What to stream: Start summer, Pride Month off with trip to 'Fire Island'

  • Katie Walsh - Tribune News Service (TNS)

Arriving Friday on Hulu is “Fire Island,” the perfect sexy, smart rom-com to kick off the summer season, and the LGBTQ Pride Month of June. “Fire Island” is a queer rom based on Jane Austen’s “Pride and Prejudice,” which writer and star Joel Kim Booster adapted to the gay vacation destinatio…

Apple-Books-Top-10

  • By The Associated Press

The top 10 books on the Apple Store for week ending 5/29/2022

Review: The stars come out on Mary Gauthier’s new album
Review: The stars come out on Mary Gauthier’s new album

  • By STEVEN WINE - Associated Press

Singer-songwriter Mary Gauthier has a new album titled “Dark Enough to See the Stars,” and it showcases tunes that came to life during the pandemic lockdown. In a review, The Associated Press’ Steven Wine says the songs offer balm for believers in the power of song. He says Gauthier’s scarred alto is the ideal instrument for her candid, thoughtful musings on loss, healing and the need for hope. Among those contributing to the soulful, smart arrangements are keyboardist Danny Mitchell and singer-guitarist Jaimee Harris. “Dark Enough to See the Stars” will be released Friday.

Review: Grisham shortens things up in 'Sparring Partners’
Review: Grisham shortens things up in 'Sparring Partners’

  • By ROB MERRILL - Associated Press

John Grisham is back, sort of. Fans waiting for his next full-length legal thriller will have to wait until the fall, but “Sparring Partners” serves up three novellas, the longest of which is 125 pages. They’re all about some aspect of the law — the people who practice it or the people who run afoul of it, writes Associated Press reviewer Rob Merrill. A favorite of the trio is “Strawberry Moon,” which introduces an inmate on the day he is scheduled to be executed. Grisham himself is an outspoken critic of the death penalty, but the story doesn’t take a strong stand.

Review: 'Happy-Go-Lucky,' an amusing look at life's ironies
Review: 'Happy-Go-Lucky,' an amusing look at life's ironies

  • By ANITA SNOW - Associated Press

Almost everyone has a dysfunctional family, but few expose their relatives’ funny, embarrassing and even disturbing quirks quite like humorist David Sedaris. In a new collection of essays called “Happy-Go-Lucky" Sedaris is simultaneously amusing and brutal while he unflinchingly exposes life’s ironies, writes Associated Press reviewer Anita Snow. His large Greek American family from North Carolina and his boyfriend Hugh form a sometimes awkward but loving ensemble cast. In this latest essay collection Sedaris also weighs in on life during the coronavirus pandemic, painting a somewhat troubling picture of life in America today.

Celebrity birthdays for the week of June 5-11
Celebrity birthdays for the week of June 5-11

  • By The Associated Press

Celebrities having birthdays during the week of June 5-11 include actor-singer Mark Wahlberg, model-actor Emily Ratajkowski and singer Faith Evans. Actor Michael J. Fox turns  61, financial expert Suze Orman is 71 and Model-actor Elizabeth Hurley turns 57. Drummers with birthdays during the week include Jimmy Chamberlin of Smashing Pumpkins, Nicko McBrain of Iron Maiden, Frank Beard of ZZ Top and Eric Kretz of Stone Temple Pilots. Other musician with big days include saxophonist Kenny G, singer Richard Butler of Psychedelic Furs and singer Maxi Priest. Actor-singer Mark Wahlberg turns 51, news correspondent Bill Moyers is 88 and comedian Bill Hader is 44.

In Commonwealth, queen’s jubilee draws protests and apathy
In Commonwealth, queen’s jubilee draws protests and apathy

  • By JILL LAWLESS - Associated Press

Queen Elizabeth II is widely viewed in the U.K. as a rock in turbulent times after seven decades on the throne. But many people in Britain’s former colonies see her as an anchor to an imperial past whose damage still lingers. The U.K. is celebrating the queen’s 70 years on the throne with pageantry and parties. But some in the Commonwealth are using the occasion to push for a formal break with the monarchy. Jamaican academic Rosalea Hamilton says her country is "grappling with the legacies of a past that has been very painful.” U.K. officials hope countries that become republics will remain in the 54-nation Commonwealth.