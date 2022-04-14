Take it From the Tinkersons

Take it From the Tinkersons
0
0
0
0
0

Kim gives North Korea's most famous newscaster a luxury home
Ap
AP

Kim gives North Korea's most famous newscaster a luxury home

  • By HYUNG-JIN KIM - Associated Press

North Korea's most famous and distinctive state TV anchor, Ri Chun Hi, has announced the country's major new events for decades, including nuclear and missile tests and the death of a leader. She became the topic of the official North Korean media herself on Thursday after leader Kim Jong Un gave her a luxurious residence and asked her to continue to serve as the voice of his ruling Workers’ Party. Experts say Kim is providing special treatment to elite North Koreans such as Ri, who is about 79 years old, to boost their loyalty as he grapples with the pandemic, a troubled economy and a stalemate in nuclear diplomacy with the United States.

Ap
AP

Connecticut museum promised works from Picasso, Homer, Wyeth

  • AP

A Connecticut museum says it's been promised an “unprecedented” private collection of European and American art. It includes works from such well-known painters as Pablo Picasso, Mary Cassatt, Winslow Homer, Edward Hopper and Andrew Wyeth. It also has sculptors Henry Moore and Alberto Giacometti. An anonymous Greenwich couple is making the bequest to the Bruce Museum. It includes 70 works including paintings, sculpture, watercolors, drawings, prints and photographs. It marks the largest gift of art in the museum’s 112-year history. The collection includes Hopper’s Two Comedians, the artist’s last work. It depicts the painter his wife Josephine dressed as clowns on stage.

Actor Cuba Gooding Jr pleads guilty to forcible touching
Ap
AP

Actor Cuba Gooding Jr pleads guilty to forcible touching

  • AP

Actor Cuba Gooding Jr. has pleaded guilty to one count of forcible touching in a protracted criminal case accusing the Oscar-winning “Jerry Maguire” star of violating three different women at various Manhattan night spots in 2018 and 2019. The single guilty plea came Wednesday, nearly three years after Gooding's arrest in the case that saw several delays as his lawyers sought to get the charges reduced or dismissed. Gooding pleaded guilty to an allegation that he forcibly touched a woman inappropriately at the LAVO New York nightclub in 2018.

Ap
AP

Coachella 2022 NFTs: What they are and how to get a free one

  • Charlie Vargas - The Orange County Register (TNS)

ANAHEIM, Calif. — In recent years, the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival has experimented with virtual scavenger hunts and augmented reality. This spring, the event will not only spotlight the next big thing in music but also one of the hottest tech trends, bringing NFTs to center sta…

Heard lawyers zero in on Depp's drug and alcohol use
Ap
AP

Heard lawyers zero in on Depp's drug and alcohol use

  • By BEN FINLEY - Associated Press

Attorneys for Amber Heard are zeroing in on Johnny Depp's drug and alcohol use as they defend her against Depp's libel allegations. A lawyer for Heard resumed his cross-examination of Depp’s sister, Christi Dembrowski, on Wednesday. He brought up a 2014 text exchange between Heard and Dembrowski in which Heard remarked, “JD is on a bender.” Dembrowski, however, said she did not believe that Depp had a problem with drugs or alcohol. Depp is suing Heard for libel in Virginia after she wrote an op-ed piece in The Washington Post that referred to herself as a “public figure representing domestic abuse.” Depp says the article indirectly defames him. He denies abusing her. 