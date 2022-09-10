- By HILLEL ITALIE - AP National Writer
-
She was everywhere and yet not really known. Over the past 70 years, authors, filmmakers, playwrights, songwriters and painters have responded to the queen as both symbol and human being, whether commenting on the heights of her position or attempting to tease out the inner life of a woman who spoke infrequently in public and avoided personal revelation. The dual qualities of majesty and mystery would find her imagined in settings ranging from the sobriety of royal art to the rage of punk music to the varied characterizations in film and television.
- By LEANNE ITALIE - Associated Press
-
Designer Prabal Gurung put a spotlight Saturday on who he called the misfits of the world. His New York Fashion Week models walked a long, stark runway in the shadow of the United Nations wearing an explosion of sheers and colors as an ode to those he says are “often watched and monitored, scrutinized but unseen.” Gurung says he found the space where the Japanese consulate was once housed while on a bike ride on Manhattan's East Side. It was the perfect setting for a spring collection of metallics and bondage looks, some in bright neon made of chiffon and tulle.
- By JAKE COYLE - AP Film Writer
-
Tyler Perry has directed his first screenplay, 26 years after writing it. “A Jazzman’s Blues,” which is premiering at the Toronto International Film Festival, was Perry’s first stab at screenwriting long before Madea made him a media mogul, back when he was pouring what little money he had into less successful Atlanta stage shows. After directing numerous films, dozens of TV episodes and expanding his Tyler Perry Studios empire in Atlanta, Perry has returned to that old script, without hardly changing a word, for his first film for Netflix. “A Jazzman’s Blues” begins streaming Sept. 23.
- Jami Ganz - New York Daily News (TNS)
-
Members of rock royalty want the queen to feel the love.
- By SYLVIA HUI - Associated Press
-
Prince William and wife Kate have made a surprise joint appearance with Prince Harry and wife Meghan warmly greeting a large crowd gathered outside Windsor Castle to remember their long-reigning monarch, Queen Elizabeth II. Their “walkabout” was the first time the brothers have appeared amicably together in public since March 2020. It comes at a time when the younger generation of Britain’s royal family must step up their responsibilities significantly. William, long second-in-line to the throne, is now the heir apparent after his father, King Charles III, became Britain’s new monarch upon his mother’s death. That means William and Kate, both 40 and parents of three young children, immediately assume a much more central role as the new face of the monarchy.
- By LINDSEY BAHR - AP Film Writer
-
The 79th edition of the Venice International Film Festival came to a close Saturday. The jury, led by actor Julianne Moore, selected the winners from 23 films in competition that included many Oscar hopefuls. The Oscar-winner presided over a jury that included French director Audrey Diwan, whose film “Happening” won the Golden Lion last year, author Kazuo Ishiguro and Iranian actor Leila Hatami. Premiering in competition at Venice has launched many successful Oscar campaigns in recent years, leading to nominations and even wins. Seven times in the last nine years has the best director Oscar gone to a film that world premiered at the festival.
Prince William says “it will be some time before the reality of life without Grannie will truly feel real.”
- AP
-
Prince William says “it will be some time before the reality of life without Grannie will truly feel real.”
- By JOCELYN NOVECK - Associated Press
-
From the hoopla it looked like a movie premiere, but the star was a bag. The New York fashion world gathered to help Fendi celebrate its famous “Baguette” handbag on its 25th anniversary. The choice of New York, for the Italian label, was a nod to the bag's pop-culture resonance there, especially as immortalized in a comic mugging scene in the original “Sex and the City.” The evening was also a three-way collaboration: Designer Marc Jacobs created a number of looks linking the baguette to his distinctive streetwear style. And Jeweler Tiffany & Co. contributed a robin's-egg blue version.
- By SYLVIA HUI - Associated Press
-
Charles became king immediately upon the death of his mother, Queen Elizabeth II, on Thursday. He was officially proclaimed King Charles III on Saturday during a ceremony at St. James’s Palace in London, and many more formal steps will follow until his coronation, which may not come for months. A new sovereign is officially proclaimed by the Accession Council. That's made up of a large group of senior politicians and officials including the Privy Council, one of the oldest parts of Britain's government.
- By JILL LAWLESS, DANICA KIRKA and SYLVIA HUI - Associated Press
-
King Charles III will be officially proclaimed Britain’s monarch in a ceremony steeped in ancient tradition and political symbolism. For the first time, Saturday's ceremony will be broadcast live. Charles automatically became king when his mother, Queen Elizabeth II, died on Thursday, but the accession ceremony is a key constitutional and ceremonial step. The ceremony at St. James’s Palace will be attended by the Accession Council of senior politicians. They will meet without Charles to proclaim him sovereign before the king joins them to make a series of oaths and declarations. Two days after the 96-year-old queen died, people continue to arrive in their thousands to lay flowers, notes and candles outside Buckingham Palace and other royal residences.
The following are today’s and Sunday’s television listings for the local PBS stations:
- AP
-
A Hong Kong court has sentenced five speech therapists to nearly two years in prison for their role in the publication of children's books deemed seditious. The penalties are the latest sign of China's hard line against free speech and political opposition in the city following the 2019 antigovernment protests. Beijing responded by imposing a sweeping National Security Law and disqualifying, imprisoning or silencing political opponents, many of whom have sought asylum abroad. The five defendants have already been jailed for more than a year and may be eligible for early release under the terms of Saturday's sentencing to 19 months. They had pleaded not guilty to the charge of conspiring to print and distribute seditious publications.
- By ADAM GELLER - AP National Writer
-
Mourners streamed to the gates of Buckingham Palace in London to mourn a queen they lost this week after she spent 70 years on the throne. But beyond its size, the pilgrimage was remarkable for what it underscored — the many roles that visitors said the monarch occupied in the lives of those she could never know. Flowers, notes and tributes dotted the landscape around the palace on the day that Queen Elizabeth's son, Charles, first addressed the nation as king. And those who brought the memorials in miniature each told a different story about their relationship with their queen. They called her a role model, a dutiful leader and — in recent years — a national grandmother.
- Updated
- Updated
- Updated
- By JOCELYN NOVECK - Associated Press
- Updated
In a stunning Beaux-Arts building that housed a bank in the early 20th century, Proenza Schouler designers Lazaro Hernandez and Jack McCollough presented a collection they said was a mix of their personal histories. Water was a theme — chosen as a symbol of life, and illustrated with cascading waterfalls in video projections on the building's marble walls. The collection, which notably featured more skin-baring or sheer looks than the designers usually present, opened with a selection of crocheted and fringed looks, including two dresses with sheer, crocheted skirts and fringed bodices.
- Brian Niemietz - New York Daily News (TNS)
-
Former first lady Hillary Clinton was put on the spot when Bravo host Andy Cohen asked what she’d want to ask Melania Trump, who moved into the White House 16 years after Clinton and her husband moved out.
- Alexandra Del Rosario - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
-
Shangela will make history in more ways than one with her turn in the next season of “Dancing With the Stars.”
- Carlos De Loera - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
-
Anna Kendrick says she nearly turned down her latest role as a woman in an emotionally abusive relationship in "Alice, Darling," because she was only recently removed from a similar situation.
Inside the 'Weird' (Al Yankovic) world premiere: Daniel Radcliffe, Evan Rachel Wood and Hawaiian shirts
- Mark Olsen - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
-
So. Many. Hawaiian. Shirts. You wouldn't think it would be possible for there to be that many Hawaiian shirts somewhere in Toronto in September, but the world premiere of "Weird: The Al Yankovic Story" on the first night of the 2022 Toronto International Film Festival was no ordinary night.
- Nardine Saad - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
-
Watch the throne. Kanye West is a changed man — again.
- By LYNN ELBER - AP Television Writer
-
Eager to root for viewer favorites “Yellowstone” or “NCIS” or “Young Sheldon” during Monday night’s Emmy Awards? Save your breath. Those shows and other ratings successes failed to make a dent in the nominations. Instead, series that are cooler or critically acclaimed got nods, such as “Stranger Things.” While it may be frustrating to fans, observers consider such omissions inevitable in the age of so-called peak TV. It's also proof that television’s most prestigious honor is doing its job. TV academy voters favor innovative shows on streaming services and premium cable, like Netflix's “Squid Game.” The Emmys air Monday on NBC with Kenan Thompson as host.