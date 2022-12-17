Take it From the Tinkersons

Take it From the Tinkersons
0
0
0
0
0

Witness on tape says she saw Lanez shoot Megan Thee Stallion
Ap
AP

Witness on tape says she saw Lanez shoot Megan Thee Stallion

  • By ANDREW DALTON - AP Entertainment Writer

Megan Thee Stallion’s former close friend said in a recorded interview played in court that she saw rapper Tory Lanez fire a gun at Megan’s feet. Kelsey Harris' interview with prosecutors from September was played at Lanez’s Los Angeles assault trial Friday. When Harris was on the stand Wednesday, she said she did not see Lanez firing the gun that left Megan wounded and she had not been entirely truthful during the September interview. The Canadian rapper Lanez, 30, whose legal name is Daystar Peterson, has pleaded not guilty to assault with a firearm and two other felony charges.

Ap
AP

50 Cent helps twin brothers who brought down El Chapo tell their story

  • Jevon Phillips - Los Angeles Times (TNS)

In "Surviving El Chapo: The Twins Who Brought Down a Drug Lord," rapper and businessman Curtis "50 Cent" Jackson and journalist Charlie Webster help guide listeners through a conversation that they have with twin brothers Pedro (Peter) and Margarito (Jay) Flores, drug dealers and federal inf…

Noah Centineo moves away from rom-coms with 'The Recruit'
Ap
AP

Noah Centineo moves away from rom-coms with 'The Recruit'

  • By ALICIA RANCILIO - Associated Press

Noah Centineo is moving away from the “To All the Boys” YA rom-com franchise that made him famous and will star in “The Recruit” for Netflix. Centineo plays an attorney, Owen, who joins the CIA. On his first day with the intelligence agency, he is tasked with weeding through correspondence and finds a possible threat. The series also stars Laura Haddock. Centineo also is an executive producer on the series created by Alexi Hawley. Centineo most recently appeared in the DC Comics movie “Black Adam.” All eight-episodes of “The Recruit” are now streaming.

Ap
AP

Movie review: ‘Holy Spider’ weaves gripping tale of serial killer

  • James Verniere - Boston Herald (TNS)

Is murdering prostitutes in modern-day Iran the work of God? It is if you are the madman and religious fanatic carrying out a reign of serial-killer terror in the gripping and horrifying “Holy Spider” in the early 21-century city of Mashhad, the second most populous city in Iran and the loca…

Ap
AP

Q&A: Bethenny Frankel on giving advice on all platforms

  • By BROOKE LEFFERTS - Associated Press

Bethenny Frankel has never been shy about offering her opinion, but lately giving advice has become her business. The reality TV star and producer, entrepreneur, and bestselling author has a new CNBC show, “Money Court,” where she and co-host Kevin O’Leary hear business dilemmas and come up with solutions. They address disputes or problems in small businesses, including pricing strategies, work culture issues, and ways to expand. Frankel has also recently built a large following on her Instagram feed for her brutally honest posts about food and beauty products. Frankel may be best known for starring in the Bravo reality series “Real Housewives of New York City.''