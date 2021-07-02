Take it From the Tinkersons

Take it From the Tinkersons
0
0
0
0
0

Entertainment
AP

Review: 'Fear Street Part One: 1994' kicks horror trilogy off in style

  • Adam Graham The Detroit News (TNS)

It's not really a spoiler to say that Maya Hawke doesn't last long in "Fear Street Part One: 1994." This blatant homage to "Scream" — spooky masked killer knocking off self-aware teens in a highly stylized hyper-reality? Yep! — cuts so deep that it offs its biggest star in its opening minute…

Entertainment
AP

This week's bestsellers from Publishers Weekly

  • Tribune News Service (TNS)

Here are the bestsellers for the week that ended Saturday, June 26, compiled from data from independent and chain bookstores, book wholesalers and independent distributors nationwide, powered by NPD BookScan © 2021 NPD Group.

Entertainment
AP

This week's bestsellers from Publishers Weekly

  • Publishers Weekly Tribune News Service (TNS)

Here are the bestsellers for the week that ended Saturday, June 26, compiled from data from independent and chain bookstores, book wholesalers and independent distributors nationwide, powered by NPD BookScan © 2021 NPD Group.

Entertainment
AP

Review: 'Kid Candidate' shows politics isn't a joke

  • Glenn Whipp Los Angeles Times (TNS)

Hayden Pedigo didn't plan on running for a seat on the Amarillo City Council in 2019. As the amiable documentary "Kid Candidate" chronicles, Pedigo, then 24, decided to pursue politics after a lo-fi prank video went viral, prompting him to wonder what would actually happen if he made good on…