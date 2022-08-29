Take it From the Tinkersons

  • Bruce R. Miller - St. Louis Post-Dispatch (TNS)

Steve Carell and Domhnall Gleeson did extensive research about therapists and patients before embarking on a 10-episode FX series, “The Patient.” But they knew they couldn’t craft characters based on other situations.

  • Mary McNamara - Los Angeles Times (TNS)

When attacked on social media for having the temerity to play Lord Corlys Velaryon on "House of the Dragon" while Black, Steve Toussaint replied the only way a thinking actor could: "They are happy with a dragon flying," he said during a recent interview in Men's Health. "They're happy with …

  • By ANN LEVIN - Associated Press

Growing up gay in the Deep South, Casey Parks always felt like a misfit. When she came out as a lesbian in college, her grandmother told her about growing up across the street from a woman who lived as a man named Roy. Parks sensed that Roy was a misfit too and years later, when she was a reporter, she decided to investigate his life. Associated Press reviewer Ann Levin says the book that Parks wrote about her experience, “Diary of a Misfit,” will likely strike a chord with readers who also feel they don’t belong. Published by Alfred A. Knopf, “Diary of a Misfit” will be released on Tuesday.

  • By The Associated Press

Celebrities having birthdays during the week of Sept. 4-10 include rapper Wiz Khalifa, actor Gaten Matarazzo from “Stranger Things” and singer Chrissie Hynde of The Pretenders. Actor Raquel Welch reaches 82, singer Beyonce’ Knowles is 41 and actor Colin Firth turns 62. Some notable celebs hitting 50 during the week include actor Anika Noni Rose, actor Idris Elba and actor Justina Machado. Actor George Lazenby turns 83, comedian Leslie Jones turns 55 and guitarist Joe Perry of Aerosmith hits 72. Other musicians with big days include singer-bassist Roger Waters of Pink Floyd, singer Gloria Gaynor and Jose Feliciano.

  • AP

A Turkish court has released pop star Gulsen from jail but placed her on house arrest as she awaits trial on charges of “inciting hatred and enmity” for a joke she made about Turkey’s religious schools. The 46-year-old singer and songwriter was taken away from her home in Istanbul for questioning on Aug. 25, ordered arrested and jailed pending trial. The charges were based on a joke the singer made during an April concert, where she quipped that one of her musicians’ “perversion” stemmed from attending a religious school. Critics say the singer’s arrest was an effort by Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan to consolidate support from his religious backers ahead of an election next year.