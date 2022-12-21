- Jonathan Russell Clark - Star Tribune (TNS)
NONFICTION: This book about the lesser known junior members of the Bloomsbury Group leaves the reader wanting for more.
Chicagoan Natasha Tarpley brings us another ode to Black love with latest children’s book, ‘Keyana Loves Her Family’
- Darcel Rockett - Chicago Tribune (TNS)
The holidays can bring out the warm and fuzzies as familial traditions and classics are revisited as touch points to legacy. Published in 1998 and written by Chicagoan Natasha Anastasia Tarpley, “I Love My Hair!” can now be considered one such classic.
- Jacqueline Cutler - New York Daily News (TNS)
“You Started It: Rock ‘n’ Roll’s Most Notorious and Bitter Feuds” by Ken McNab; Backbeat (279 pages, $24.95)
- Trisha Collopy - Star Tribune (TNS)
Books in brief
- Malcolm Forbes - Star Tribune (TNS)
FICTION: A wildly entertaining third mystery for female detective duo Pentecost and Parker.
- John Domini - Star Tribune (TNS)
FICTION: Told entirely through corporate memos, Sneed's novel is a delightful, sometimes poignant, satire.
- Rodney Ho - The Atlanta Journal-Constitution (TNS)
While plucking the 20 most momentous Billboard No. 1 hits over six-plus decades, music critic Tom Breihan skipped over no shortage of notable Georgia artists, from Gladys Knight and Ray Charles, to R.E.M. and OutKast.
- Frank Freeman - Star Tribune (TNS)
NONFICTION: An exploration of the fascinating world of birds, chronicling how humans have interacted with them throughout the ages.
- Laurie Hertzel - Star Tribune (TNS)
The following are Wednesday’s television listings for the local PBS stations:
- Nardine Saad - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
Trey Songz will be heading back to court in the new year.
- By JAKE COYLE - AP Film Writer
Damien Chazelle’s three-plus hour extravaganza “Babylon” isn’t the dutiful, nostalgic ode you might expect of a Tinseltown period piece. It’s much messier and more interesting than that, Associated Press Film Writer Jake Coyle writes in his review. In resurrecting the silent era and the onset of the talkies, “Babylon,” like Stanley Donen’s “Singin’ in the Rain” before it, has trained its focus on a transitional moment in moving images. Here, in unrelenting excess and hedonism, is the manic, madcap energy of the movies and the crushing maw of the medium’s perpetual evolution. “Babylon,” starring Margot Robbie, Diego Calva and Brad Pitt, opens in theaters Friday.
- Christi Carras - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
James Gunn is well aware of the backlash to the early creative decisions he has made as the new co-head of DC Studios. But he's not backing down.
- By LINDSEY BAHR - AP Film Writer
Sarah Polley's film “Women Talking” is an adaptation of a 2018 book by Miriam Toews, which was itself inspired by a real story out of a Mennonite community in Bolivia in which several men were convicted for raping more than 100 women and girls, who had little memory of the acts because of the animal tranquilizers used. Rooney Mara, Jessie Buckley and Claire Foy lead a cast of women debating their options. In her review, Associated Press Film Writer Lindsey Bahr writes that it is a beautifully realized, urgent and poignant film. “Women Talking” opens in theaters Friday and is rated PG-13.
- By JOHN CARUCCI - Associated Press
Rapper and actor Common has made his Broadway debut in the play “Between Riverside and Crazy” and what he sees from the stage is something he never imagined: a multi-cultural audience hanging on to every word. The Pulitzer Prize-winning play by Stephen Adly Guirgis stars Stephen McKinley Henderson, who plays a former New York City police officer whose 30-year career ended after being shot by a white rookie cop. Common plays his ex-con son struggling to do right by his father. The goal for Common was presenting the character as a “whole person” and not someone discarded by society because he was behind bars or an addict. ”
- Rodney Ho - The Atlanta Journal-Constitution (TNS)
The new biopic “Whitney Houston: I Wanna Dance With Somebody” delves into a part of her life more aggressively than any previous movie or documentary: her long relationship with Robyn Crawford.
- By The Associated Press
- By LINDSEY BAHR - AP Film Writer
Antonio Banderas returns to voice the swashbuckling feline Puss in Boots after 11 years away. In “Puss in Boots: The Last Wish,” the fairy tale feline finds himself down to his last life and goes searching for a wish to get all nine back. Associated Press Film Writer Lindsey Bahr writes that Banderas shines again as the overly confident PiB, in a film full vocal talent, including Florence Pugh, Olivia Colman and John Mulaney, and enough clever jokes to provide an entertaining afternoon at the movies. “Puss in Boots: The Last Wish" is rated PG and in theaters nationwide starting Wednesday.
- By MEGAN JANETSKY - Associated Press
Nonfungible tokens, or NFTs, have offered Cuban artists a lifeline during the pandemic, which wreaked havoc on the island country's tourism industry and, subsequently, its art sales. The digital images registered on a blockchain and generally purchased with cryptocurrencies have offered them a way to profit from their art on an international stage with few speech restrictions due to the medium’s decentralized nature. But some of the key platforms where NFTs are traded have delisted the accounts of certain artists from Cuba and other places that face U.S. sanctions, often with little or no explanation as to why.
- Moira Macdonald - The Seattle Times (TNS)
Damien Chazelle's sprawling "Babylon" is the flip side to his 2016 hit "La La Land." Both are movies about movies, set primarily in Los Angeles and focus on characters who dream. But where "La La Land" was all lightness, a gentle valentine to love and hope and the larger-than-life way that m…
- Theresa Braine - New York Daily News (TNS)
The crystal-coated Times Square ball won’t be the only thing dropping this New Year’s Eve.
- Peter Sblendorio - New York Daily News (TNS)
Martin Duffy, a longtime member of the Scottish rock band Primal Scream, died Sunday at age 55, his band announced Tuesday.
- Jami Ganz - New York Daily News (TNS)
Johnny Depp is pledging to donate $1 million to charities on the heels of ex-wife Amber Heard announcing she’d settle their defamation case.