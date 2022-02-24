Take it From the Tinkersons

Take it From the Tinkersons
LZ Granderson: Which Bob Marley will the next film portray?

  • LZ Granderson - Los Angeles Times (TNS)

After a yearlong search that took film producers around the globe, Paramount recently announced it has finally found its Bob Marley. Kingsley Ben-Adir, the British actor who portrayed Malcolm X in "One Night in Miami," has been cast in the untitled biopic on the reggae star's life.

2 teenagers arrested in death of son of reality TV star

  • WRAL-TV, WNCN-TV

SMITHFIELD, N.C. (AP) — Two North Carolina teenagers have been charged in connection with the shooting death of a man whose father was featured in a reality television show about his towing and repossession business.

Manhattan DA returns artifacts worth $20 million to Greece

  • By KAREN MATTHEWS - Associated Press

NEW YORK (AP) — Dozens of looted antiquities seized from billionaire hedge fund founder Michael Steinhardt after a yearslong investigation have been returned to the people of Greece, prosecutors in New York announced Wednesday.