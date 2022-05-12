The following are Thursday’s television listings for the local PBS stations:
- AP
A jury in Texas has cleared American Airlines of responsibility for an alleged sexual assault by a celebrity chef it hired against one of its flight attendants. In the verdict Wednesday, jurors in the civil lawsuit concluded that an assault occurred but that Fort Worth, Texas-based American was not at fault. Flight attendant Kimberly Goesling was seeking $25.6 million in damages. The chef, Mark Sargeant, has never been charged with a crime. He reached a confidential settlement with Goesling, who has since retired after 30 years with American.
- AP
New York City will hold its first-ever Asian American and Pacific Islander Cultural and Heritage Parade in Manhattan this weekend. Mayor Eric Adams and event organizers announced Wednesday that the parade is set for Sunday at 10:45 a.m. on Sixth Avenue from West 44th Street to West 55th Street. It is being held during Asian American Pacific Islander Heritage Month, and comes amid activism following a wave of anti-Asian attacks during the coronavirus pandemic. It also comes a day after the city’s first-ever Japan Day parade to celebrate Japanese Americans and their heritage. That parade is scheduled for Saturday at 1 p.m. on Manhattan’s Central Park West.
- Joseph Wilkinson - New York Daily News (TNS)
Andy Dick was arrested again Wednesday — and it was captured live on camera by a fellow RV enthusiast in California.
- Chris Hewitt - Star Tribune (TNS)
MINNEAPOLIS — Fresh off being nominated for seven Tony Awards Monday, Broadway's "Girl From the North Country" has announced a national tour debuting in the state its songwriter, Bob Dylan, hails from.
- Christi Carras - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
Repeat after “Percy Jackson” author Rick Riordan: “Leah Jeffries is Annabeth Chase.”
- AP
Fabio Luisi will conduct a Ring Cycle in concert with the Dallas Symphony in from Oct. 13-20, 2024. Luisi, who became music director for the 2020-21 season, will conduct two performances each of “Das Rheingold” and “Die Walküre” in May 2024, then add “Siegfried” and “Götterdämmerung (The Twilight of the Gods)” that fall, when the first two operas come back for an additional performance. Mark Delavan will sing Wotan. Delavan will be joined by Lise Lindstrom as Brünnhilde, Daniel Johansson as Siegfried, Tómas Tomasson as Alberich, Sara Jakubiak as Sieglinde and Christopher Ventris playing Siegmund. The four Wagner operas are considered the most demanding repertoire for an opera company.
- August Brown - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
For today’s generation of hip-hop fans, Young Thug is as influential and visionary as OutKast was to previous eras of rappers. His oft-imitated style — melancholy and machine-tweaked, yet melodic and flamboyant — places him right beside Future as the defining act of contemporary Southern rap…
‘Operation Mincemeat’ review: How Colin Firth and company faked an invasion and helped win WWII, now on Netflix
- Michael Phillips - Chicago Tribune (TNS)
With any war movie, the safe audience bet typically favors the immediate, graphic horrors of battle. That way, when you see a title such as “Hacksaw Ridge,” you know a director (in that case Mel Gibson) will be operating with a cinematic license to slaughter.
- Nardine Saad - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
Late country music star Naomi Judd will get a TV salute from her family and her contemporaries at the famous Ryman Auditorium in Nashville, Tennessee, on Sunday.
- Christie D’Zurilla - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
If actor Jesse Williams’ recent Broadway experience proves anything, it’s that people really do need their phones taken away before a live performance. Because some people are horrible.
- Rodney Ho - The Atlanta Journal-Constitution (TNS)
ATLANTA — Bravo turned NeNe Leakes into a star. NeNe Leakes turned “The Real Housewives of Atlanta” into a hit. For much of the past 14 years, the network and the long-time Duluth resident have had a mutually beneficial relationship.
- Robert Lloyd - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
"The Lincoln Lawyer," premiering Friday on Netflix, is a meat-and-potatoes legal thriller starring Manuel Garcia-Rulfo as Mickey Haller, a Los Angeles defense attorney. It was created by David E. Kelley and developed by Ted Humphrey (a producer and writer on "The Good Wife") from "The Brass …
- Stacy Perman - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
LOS ANGELES — Jeffrey Cooper, a renowned architect and acoustic engineer, carved out a prestigious place in the Hollywood firmament. Over the years he designed movie theaters and sound studios, including an Academy of Television Arts and Sciences theater and more than two dozen of the mixing…
- Peter Sblendorio - New York Daily News (TNS)
The plot twists continue in Blac Chyna’s legal feud with the Kardashian-Jenner family.
- Nardine Saad - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
Broadway megastar Patti LuPone doesn't want your company if it means you'll be going without a mask inside a theater.
- Christi Carras - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
"Doctor Strange" actor Zara Phythian and her husband, Victor Marke, were found guilty on Wednesday in Nottingham Crown Court of sexually abusing a child, according to BBC News.
- Robert Snell - The Detroit News (TNS)
DETROIT — Funk legend George Clinton deceived keyboardist/songwriter Bernie Worrell and failed to share millions of dollars generated by dozens of their songs and seminal hits, according to a federal court lawsuit.
- AP
Robert Jones Jr.‘s historical novel “The Prophets” and Anthony Veasna So’s posthumous debut story collection “Afterparties” are among the winners of the 34th annual Triangle Awards, given for outstanding LGBTQ literature. So, who died suddenly in 2020 at age 28, became the first posthumous winner of the honor for best LGBTQ fiction. Jones’ novel, which imagines a love affair between two enslaved Black men, was named the outstanding debut fiction book. Other winners include Ari Banias’ “A Symmetry” for best trans and gender-variant literature, Cheryl Boyce Taylor’s “Mama Phife Represents” for best lesbian poetry and John Keene’s “Punks” for best gay poetry.
Movie review: ‘Operation Mincemeat’ a nicely crafted telling of fascinating slice of British deception during World War II
- Mark Meszoros - The News-Herald (Willoughby, Ohio) (TNS)
It is said that dead men tell no tales.
‘Our Father’ review: A fertility specialist fathers almost 100 children without his patients’ consent
- Nina Metz - Chicago Tribune (TNS)
At the moment, far too many true crime documentaries function as little more than an episode of “Dateline.” They report information but lack analysis or even thoughtful ideas about how to use the medium of film to tell a story at once shocking and infuriating. Such is the case with “Our Fath…
- Neal Justin and Chris Hewitt - Star Tribune (TNS)
'Hacks'
- Adam Graham - The Detroit News (TNS)
An odd, sweet, mysterious, soulful, warm little film about loss and connection, "Petite Maman" raises a few more questions than it answers, but sometimes explanation is overrated.