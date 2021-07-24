Take it From the Tinkersons

Take it From the Tinkersons
0
0
0
0
0

+12
At Tokyo Olympics, a debt to 'Back to the Future' and 'E.T.'
Entertainment
AP

At Tokyo Olympics, a debt to 'Back to the Future' and 'E.T.'

  • By JOHN LEICESTER Associated Press

TOKYO (AP) — Although the name Marty McFly won't be on the start list for the first Olympic skateboarding competition, the “Back to the Future” character who inspired the immortal lines “What's that thing he's on? It's a board, with wheels!” was a landmark personality for the sport in its gr…

Entertainment
AP

Top 20 Global Concert Tours from Pollstar

The Top 20 Global Concert Tours ranks artists by average box office gross per city and includes the average ticket price for shows Worldwide. The list is based on data provided to the trade publication Pollstar by concert promoters and venue managers. Week of (Month, Date) 2019 :