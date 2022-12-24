The following are today’s and Sunday’s television listings for the local PBS stations:
It took less than a day for the Jan. 6 report to go from public unveiling to the bestseller list on Amazon.com. By late Friday, three editions of the Congressional probe of the 2021 siege of the U.S. Capitol by supporters of President Donald Trump were in the top 30 on Amazon. The 814-page document, released late Thursday, is not copyrighted. It can be published by anyone and is otherwise available for free on various government and media web sites. Previous government publications have been bestsellers, including the Sept. 11 report.
Jurors find rapper Tory Lanez guilty of three felonies in 2020 shooting and wounding of hip-hop star Megan Thee Stallion
- AP
-
- Rodney Ho - The Atlanta Journal-Constitution (TNS)
-
Warner Bros. Discovery has laid off “TCM Underground” programmer and host Millie De Chirico just before Christmas.
- AP
-
- Nardine Saad - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
-
Former Disney Channel star Orlando Brown on Friday pleaded not guilty to misdemeanor assault charges in Ohio.
- Alexandra Del Rosario - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
-
"Super Mario Bros." star Chris Pratt was feeling the buzz earlier this week, but not the Hollywood kind he's used to.
- Nardine Saad - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
-
LOS ANGELES — Rapper Pardison "Pardi" Fontaine publicly supported girlfriend Megan Thee Stallion on Thursday amid a Los Angeles jury's deliberations over whether rapper Tory Lanez shot the "Savage" emcee in the foot two years ago.
- Kevin C. Johnson - St. Louis Post-Dispatch (TNS)
-
When news broke that a Whitney Houston biopic was in the works, many folks had the same question: Why?
- George Varga - The San Diego Union-Tribune (TNS)
-
SAN DIEGO — After being largely sidelined in 2020 and too much of 2021, jazz rebounded this year in San Diego, across the nation and around the world — but with some modifications and pandemic-era setbacks and losses.
- By TERRY CHEA - Associated Press
-
The U.S. military agency known for tracking Santa Claus doesn’t expect COVID-19 or the “bomb cyclone” hitting North America to affect Saint Nick’s Christmas Eve deliveries. The North American Aerospace Defense Command is responsible for defending the skies above North America. But the Colorado-based agency also runs the NORAD Tracks Santa service, which allows people to follow his Christmas journey through its noradsanta.org website. The agency plans to have about 1,500 volunteers working on Christmas Eve to field phone calls from children who want updates about Santa's progress. Lt. General David Nahom said freezing temperatures and heavy snowfall shouldn’t be a problem for a man who lives at the North Pole.
- Joseph Wilkinson - New York Daily News (TNS)
-
Original stars from “That ‘70s Show” appeared in a trailer for upcoming spinoff “That ‘90s Show” on Netflix, but Danny Masterson, who has been accused of rape by four women, was nowhere to be seen.
- Alexandra Del Rosario - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
-
Will Ferrell has long been a Hollywood lead man, but the "Spirited" actor still recalls fondly the minor parts that helped him build his career.
Festivus was a real holiday endured by an embarrassed ‘Seinfeld’ writer who didn’t want it on the show
- Rob Tornoe - The Philadelphia Inquirer (TNS)
-
Break out the aluminum pole from the crawl space and grease up for the feats of strength, it’s time for Festivus!
- Gearoid Reidy - Bloomberg Opinion (TNS)
-
In its economic heyday of the late 1980s and early 1990s, there was a curious phenomenon of Hollywood celebrities showing up in Japanese commercials: Arnold Schwarzenegger hawking instant noodles, Harrison Ford pitching Kirin beer. To this day, Tommy Lee Jones still appears in a long-standin…
- James Verniere - Boston Herald (TNS)
-
An overacted, badly written, murder mystery dud, “The Pale Blue Eye” takes its title from a quote from Edgar Allan Poe’s 1843 Boston-set story “The Tell-Tale Heart.” Poe himself is also a character in the film, an adaptation of the 2006 novel by Louis Bayard adapted by writer-director Scott …
- Peter Sblendorio - New York Daily News (TNS)
-
There’s no need to say sorry to Justin Bieber, according to H&M.
- Justin Chang - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
-
For much of “Women Talking,” Sarah Polley’s suspenseful and galvanizing fourth feature, we are in the hayloft of a barn overlooking a remote stretch of farmland, with a lonely dirt road winding toward the horizon. The sunlight spilling in through the window seems to beckon to the eight women…
- The Post and Courier
-
Heating, cooling and humidity issues have forced officials to delay the scheduled January opening of the International African American Museum in Charleston. The Post and Courier quotes spokeswoman Keisha Kirkland as saying that while the museum and city of Charleston have been working with contractors to fix the problems, it’s become clear over the past two weeks that they would not be resolved in time for the scheduled Jan. 21 festivities. Museum officials have said previously that environmental fluctuations could damage the art and artifacts planned for the space.
- By HILLEL ITALIE - AP National Writer
-
One of the architects of the 1970s “Sound of Philadelphia” has died. Thom Bell, a producer, writer and arranger, was 79. His wife, Vanessa Bell, says that he died Thursday at his home in Bellingham, Washington, after a lengthy illness. Bell worked on hit records by the Spinners, the Stylistics and O’Jays among others, and perfected the lush, orchestrated sound that was the trademark of Philadelphia soul. His best known productions included the Spinners’ “I’ll Be Around,” the Stylistics’ “Betcha by Golly, Wow” and the Delfonics’ “La-La (Means I Love You).” He was inducted into the Songwriters Hall of Fame in 2006 and received an honorary Grammy in 2017.