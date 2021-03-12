Take it From the Tinkersons

Take it From the Tinkersons
0
0
0
0
0

Carlson, Times tussle over online harassment of journalist
Entertainment
AP

Carlson, Times tussle over online harassment of journalist

  • By DAVID BAUDER AP Media Writer

NEW YORK (AP) — Tucker Carlson's belittling of a reporter for The New York Times this week for publicly discussing how she had been harassed reveals both a toxic online culture and bad blood between the newspaper and Fox News Channel and its most popular personality.

+2
Iran cracks down on contentious pop music video with arrests
Entertainment
AP

Iran cracks down on contentious pop music video with arrests

  • By ISABEL DEBRE Associated Press

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Iranian authorities have arrested multiple music producers connected to a California-based Iranian pop singer, his management company and Iranian media said Thursday, in Tehran’s latest effort to halt what it deems decadent Western behavior.

+2
Study: Lack of diversity in Hollywood costs industry $10B
Entertainment
AP

Study: Lack of diversity in Hollywood costs industry $10B

  • By JAKE COYLE AP Film Writer

NEW YORK (AP) — For years, researchers have said a lack of diversity in Hollywood films doesn’t just poorly reflect demographics, it’s bad business. A new study by the consulting firm McKinsey & Company estimates just how much Hollywood is leaving on the table: $10 billion.

+2
Jennifer Garner invites families to have a ‘Yes Day’
Entertainment
AP

Jennifer Garner invites families to have a ‘Yes Day’

  • By LINDSEY BAHR AP Film Writer

Jennifer Garner didn’t come up with the concept of a Yes Day. But when she and her middle daughter discovered Amy Krouse Rosenthal’s book about a crazy 24 hours where parents have to say yes to their children’s demands almost a decade ago, they were hooked. It became a beloved and exhausting…

Entertainment
AP

Review: ‘Duchess! Duchess! Duchess!’ by Steppenwolf Theatre seems to travel inside Meghan’s head as she makes a fateful decision

  • Chris Jones Chicago Tribune (TNS)

When Steppenwolf slated Vivian J.O. Barnes’ “Duchess! Duchess! Duchess!” for its virtual “Steppenwolf NOW” season, the theater had no idea an exiled Harry and Meghan were about to shoot an accusatory, double-thrusting cannonball into the heart of the British monarchy, attacking both the pers…

Entertainment
AP

This week’s bestsellers from Publishers Weekly

  • Publishers Weekly Tribune News Service (TNS)

Here are the bestsellers for the week that ended Saturday, March 6, compiled from data from independent and chain bookstores, book wholesalers and independent distributors nationwide, powered by NPD BookScan © 2020 NPD Group.

Emperor's mosaic displayed in Italy after stint as NYC table
Entertainment
AP

Emperor's mosaic displayed in Italy after stint as NYC table

  • By PAOLO SANTALUCIA and NICOLE WINFIELD Associated Press

NEMI, Italy (AP) — A looted mosaic that once decorated a ship of the Roman Emperor Caligula and ended up as a coffee table in New York City finally returned home Thursday, as details emerged about the lucky break in the investigation that got it there.

Entertainment
AP

This week's bestsellers from Publishers Weekly

  • Tribune News Service (TNS)

Here are the bestsellers for the week that ended Saturday, March 6, compiled from data from independent and chain bookstores, book wholesalers and independent distributors nationwide, powered by NPD BookScan © 2021 NPD Group.

Entertainment
AP

Sundance Film Festival in Asia to launch this summer

NEW YORK (AP) — The Sundance Film Festival is coming to Jakarta, Indonesia this summer, the Sundance Institute and XRM Media said Thursday. The Sundance Film Festival: Asia will launch sometime in late summer with films from the 2021 festival, a delegation of filmmakers, travel restrictions …