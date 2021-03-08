Take it From the Tinkersons

Take it From the Tinkersons
Audiences hold back, even as more movie theaters open

  • By LINDSEY BAHR AP Film Writer

Theaters reopening in New York City this weekend did not set the box office on fire. North American theatrical grosses stayed relatively muted, despite some major new releases like Disney’s “Raya and the Last Dragon” and Lionsgate’s Tom Holland and Daisy Ridley action flick “Chaos Walking,” …

Dolce&Gabbana seeks over $600M damages from 2 US bloggers
Dolce&Gabbana seeks over $600M damages from 2 US bloggers

  • By COLLEEN BARRY AP Fashion Writer

MILAN (AP) — The Milan fashion house Dolce&Gabbana has filed a multimillion-dollar defamation suit in an Italian court against U.S. fashion bloggers who reposted anti-Asian comments attributed to one of the designers that led to a boycott by Asian consumers.

Cleveland rocker and radio star Michael Stanley dead at 72

  • By The Associated Press

  • By The Associated Press

CLEVELAND (AP) — Michael Stanley, a Cleveland-based rocker who with his namesake band reached the Top 40 in the 1980s with the hits “He Can't Love You” and “My Town,” before going on to a long career as a radio disc jockey, has died. He was 72.

Amanda Gorman says she was racially profiled near her home

  • By The Associated Press
Amanda Gorman says she was racially profiled near her home

  • By The Associated Press

NEW YORK (AP) — Amanda Gorman, the 22-year-old poet who captured hearts at the inauguration of President Joe Biden, posted to social media that she was followed home by a security guard who demanded to know where she lived because she “looked suspicious.”