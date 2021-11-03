The following are Wednesday’s television listings for the local PBS stations:
- By LYNN ELBER - AP Television Writer
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Baseball was especially good to Fox, with the Atlanta-Houston World Series lifting the network to its first weekly ratings win in the young TV season.
- By JAKE COYLE - AP Film Writer
NEW YORK (AP) — When David Lee was growing up in Brooklyn, his older brother would drag him out of the house whenever he got the urge to make a film.
- By The Associated Press
Nonfiction
- Christi Carras - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
-
Singer-songwriter Ed Sheeran has been released from COVID-19 isolation and cleared to perform on “Saturday Night Live” this weekend as planned.
- AP
HOUSTON (AP) — The World Series has its highest broadcast viewership since 2019 — with 13.9 million tuned in during Sunday's Game 5 alone across Fox platforms.
- Rob Golum - Bloomberg News (TNS)
-
Netflix Inc., the video-streaming giant, began its expected foray into video games with the introduction of five mobile games, playable initially on Android devices.
Review: ‘Eternals’ has a miscast director and a crowded cast in a story about savior-outcasts. It adds up to Marvel fatigue
- Michael Phillips - Chicago Tribune (TNS)
“Eternals” introduces a slew of Marvel Cinematic Universe firsts. First same-sex kiss. First tender love scene between two hetero superheroes — discreet, brief but enough to remind you how much of the comic book genre is about looking good, alone, instead of quality time in pairs.
- By MARK KENNEDY - AP Entertainment Writer
"The Future," by Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats (Stax Records/Concord)
- By JOCELYN NOVECK - AP National Writer
NEW YORK (AP) — To a fascinated outside world, Huma Abedin was always the elegant woman standing at the back of the room, not speaking.
Remembering Chicago writer and filmmaker Scott Jacobs, dead at 71. His stories about politics were also about the people
- Rick Kogan - Chicago Tribune (TNS)
CHICAGO — Scott Jacobs was born to tell stories and he knew it.
- Nardine Saad - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
LOS ANGELES — There are some hosts in this house! “WAP” rapper Cardi B will host the 2021 American Music Awards.
- Kate Feldman - New York Daily News (TNS)
Carole Baskin wants out of the lion’s den — and the “Tiger King” sequel.
- Muri Assunção - New York Daily News (TNS)
Let’s just hope he has learned how to “fold in the cheese.”
- Kate Feldman - New York Daily News (TNS)
Christmas Queen Mariah Carey is back to ring in the holidays.
- Dan DeLuca - The Philadelphia Inquirer (TNS)
PHILADELPHIA — Pat Martino, 77, the renowned and influential Philadelphia jazz guitarist known for the fluidity and speed of his impeccable playing throughout a six-decade career and who relearned how to play guitar after suffering a brain aneurysm in 1980, has died.
- By The Associated Press
US Bestseller List - Paid Books
- Christi Carras - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
By royal decree, the queen of Christmas has put an official end to Halloween and heralded the holiday season.
- By TALI ARBEL - AP Technology Writer
U.S. regulators are suing to block a $2.2 billion book publishing deal that would have reshaped the industry, saying consolidation would hurt authors and readers.
- Katie Walsh - Tribune News Service (TNS)
From its inception, “Eternals” was bound to be the black sheep of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Introducing a whole new gaggle of cosmic superheroes to the big screen is Oscar-winning director Chloe Zhao, who has been acclaimed for her lo-fi, almost documentary-style dramas like “The Rider”…
- Katie Walsh - Tribune News Service (TNS)
Spooky season has officially come to a close, and though you may want to cue up the never-ending stream of holiday movies that are now available, don’t rush the season. Savor the moody stylings of Noir November, or “Noirvember,” as it’s called by those who celebrate.
- By MARK KENNEDY - AP Entertainment Writer
NEW YORK (AP) — The songs on Aimee Mann's new album didn't struggle to get out of her head. They seemed to tumble out at a speed that shocked even their owner.