- By MARK KENNEDY - AP Entertainment Writer
-
NEW YORK (AP) — Lil Nas X has been awarded the inaugural Suicide Prevention Advocate of the Year Award from the advocacy group The Trevor Project.
- By LINDSEY BAHR - AP Film Writer
-
VENICE, Italy (AP) — Hope for the future of cinema was front of mind for many as the Venice International Film Festival kicked off Wednesday on the Lido.
- AP
-
LONDON (AP) — Britain’s media regulator on Wednesday cleared TV personality and journalist Piers Morgan of any violations for making comments about Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, that drew more than 50,000 viewer complaints, the largest number ever received by the watchdog agency.
- Michael Ordoña - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
-
It’s about a witch and an android living in sitcom suburbia. It’s also about the extremes to which the mind can go to cope with devastating grief. And it’s a testament to the strength of “WandaVision’s” themes and storytelling that the series earned 23 Emmy nominations, including three for w…
- Glenn Whipp - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
-
After spending the last few months bemoaning how overcrowded the limited series categories are and how the Television Academy needs to expand the number of nominees and how choosing between all these worthy shows and actors is pretty much impossible, could it be that one series might end up …
- Trevor Lenzmeier - The Seattle Times (TNS)
-
It might be a good weekend to cozy up next to the fan with a good book. Here are six new options for readers of all ages.
- Lorraine Berry - Star Tribune (TNS)
-
FICTION: A simple desire to call a space her own creates conflict in the life of a woman in modern London.
- Carole E. Barrowman - Star Tribune (TNS)
-
FICTION: A wonderfully entertaining, slyly feminist novel that takes place in Mexico in the 1970s.
- Laurie Hertzel - Star Tribune (TNS)
-
"Go West, Young Man: A Father and Son Rediscover America on the Oregon Trail" by B.J. Hollars; Bison Books (264 pages, $19.95 paperback)
- Laurie Hertzel - Star Tribune (TNS)
-
NONFICTION: A writer follows in the footsteps — literally — of eight hiking women of the 19th and early 20th centuries.
- Tribune News Service (TNS)
-
The top 10 DVD rentals at Redbox kiosks for the week of Aug. 23:
- Lorraine Ali - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
-
TV critic Lorraine Ali is one of the biggest true-crime buffs on the Los Angeles Times TV team, having covered everything from Netflix's "Crime Scene: The Vanishing at the Cecil Hotel" to HBO's "I'll Be Gone in the Dark." And nothing marks the change of the seasons like coming in from the su…
- Dan Kelly - The Kansas City Star (TNS)
-
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — To some, she is Dana Jackson, real estate agent, or perhaps Professor Dana Jackson, if you're her student at the University of Saint Mary in Leavenworth.
- Malcom Forbes - Star Tribune (TNS)
-
FICTION: A third compulsively readable whodunit from the author of "The Girl on the Train."
The following are Wednesday’s television listings for the local PBS stations:
- AP
-
OWENSBORO, Ky. (AP) — A new television show developed by the Bluegrass Music Hall of Fame & Museum in western Kentucky is scheduled to be distributed by a cable channel later this year, officials said.
- AP
-
HONG KONG (AP) — A popular Hong Kong singer and pro-democracy activist will not be allowed to perform at one of the city’s top theaters later this month, stoking concerns that the Chinese authorities' crackdown on dissent is reaching into the entertainment and cultural scene.
- Updated
- Updated
- Updated
- Updated
- Updated
- Updated
- Updated
- Updated
- Updated
- Updated
- Updated
- Updated
- Updated
- By ANDREW DALTON - AP Entertainment Writer
-
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Britney Spears and her new attorney say her father is trying to get about $2 million in payments before stepping down from the conservatorship that controls her life and money, a move they liken to extortion in a court filing Tuesday.
- Ruth Etiesit Samuel - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
-
The 2021 Bonnaroo Music & Arts Festival has been canceled for a second year due to flooding in middle Tennessee, its organizers announced Tuesday.
- AP
-
TUPELO, Miss. (AP) —
- Stephen Battaglio - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
-
When "CBS This Morning" moves to a Times Square studio and adds co-host Nate Burleson next month, it will also have a new name and format.
- Ruth Etiesit Samuel - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
-
Does Rachael Kirkconnell get it now?