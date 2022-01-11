Take it From the Tinkersons

Take it From the Tinkersons
0
0
0
0
0

US Mint begins shipping quarters honoring Maya Angelou
Ap
AP

US Mint begins shipping quarters honoring Maya Angelou

  • By MARTIN CRUTSINGER - AP Economics Writer

WASHINGTON (AP) — The United States Mint said Monday it has begun shipping quarters featuring the image of poet Maya Angelou, the first coins in its American Women Quarters Program.

Ap
AP

James Mtume, visionary Philly musician, songwriter and producer, has died

  • Dan DeLuca - The Philadelphia Inquirer (TNS)

PHILADELPHIA — James Mtume, the Philadelphia R&B, jazz and funk musician who played with Miles Davis, wrote and produced songs for Roberta Flack, Donny Hathaway and Stephanie Mills, and is best known for the 1983 hit “Juicy Fruit” that was sampled by Notorious B.I.G., has died. He was 76.

Ap
AP

'I made him a hugger': How Bob Saget created the defining TV dad of his generation

  • Yvonne Villarreal - Los Angeles Times (TNS)

Bob Saget was 30 years old when he gave his first hug as Danny Tanner, the clean-freak, embrace-prone widower raising three daughters with his best friend and brother-in-law in ABC's "Full House." He'd give roughly 10 trillion more from 1987 until the show's end in 1994: Before "virtual hugs…

Ap
AP

Symone Sanders joins MSNBC as a weekend host

  • Stephen Battaglio - Los Angeles Times (TNS)

Longtime Democratic strategist Symone Sanders is joining MSNBC as a weekend host for the progressive-leaning cable news channel.

Ap
AP

Report: Bob Saget found dead lying in hotel bed, no trauma

  • By MIKE SCHNEIDER - Associated Press

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Comedian and actor Bob Saget was found dead lying face up on his bed in a luxury hotel room in Florida with no signs of trauma, according to an sheriff's office report released Monday.