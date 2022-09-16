King Charles III and his wife Camilla greet flagwaving schoolchildren in Welsh capital on latest leg of UK tour
- AP
- By MICHAEL FAULHABER and DANIEL NIEMANN - Associated Press
Oktoberfest is on tap again in Germany after a two-year pandemic interruption. The beer will be just as cold and the roast pork knuckle just as crispy. Mayor Dieter Reiter says the return of the city’s hallmark tourist event on Saturday is “beautiful.” But brewers and visitors are under pressure from inflation in ways they could hardly imagine in 2019. Energy, barley, hops, even paper and glue for labels, cardboard for cases and steel barrels have all gone up in price as record inflation has taken hold across Europe. The price of one of the hefty mugs that revelers will hoist has gone up by 15%, with the brewing industry under pressure from rising costs.
- Steven Vargas - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
LOS ANGELES — As a woman adorned in golden coins and glimmering jewelry shrieks from the middle of a lake, knights collapse and turn against each other — all except Jibaro, who, as a deaf person, is unaffected by the destructive cries. The woman slips in and out of the water in a seductive t…
- Kate Feldman - New York Daily News (TNS)
“Vampire Academy” star J. August Richards finally gets to show his fangs.
- Rodney Ho - The Atlanta Journal-Constitution (TNS)
Translating science for popular culture isn’t easy and only a handful of people have pulled it off the over the years like Carl Sagan and Bill Nye.
- Justin Chang - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
TORONTO — There's a terrifically self-reflexive gag in Steven Spielberg's new picture, "The Fabelmans," that is hard to imagine anyone but Steven Spielberg pulling off. This might not be saying much, since the entire movie, a rollicking and ruminative look at the director's childhood and tee…
COVID confidential: Michael McDonald explains missing Doobie Brothers' Minnesota State Fair gig in 2021
- Jon Bream - Star Tribune (TNS)
MINNEAPOLIS — Minnesota State Fairgoers fumed. On a few hours' notice, they learned last September that the Doobie Brothers would perform at the grandstand without Michael McDonald, who had just rejoined the group after a 26-year absence.
- By The Associated Press
People are being told not to join the line to view Queen Elizabeth II’s coffin after a surge in numbers. British officials said Friday morning that the organized line was at capacity and no one will be allowed to join it for at least six hours. The line stretched for 5 miles (8 kilometers) from Parliament to Southwark Park in south London. People at the back of the line faced a 14-hour wait to reach the front. The government says the park is now full and entry to the queue is being “paused.” It said: “Please do not attempt to join the queue until it re-opens.”
- By MIKE CORDER, JILL LAWLESS and DANICA KIRKA - Associated Press
A delegation of Chinese officials reportedly has been barred from visiting the historic hall where the queen is lying in state, as geopolitics cast a shadow over the solemn pageantry surrounding the monarch’s death. The Chinese ambassador to the U.K. has been banned from Parliament for a year after Beijing sanctioned seven British legislators last year for speaking out against China’s treatment of its Uyghur minority in the far-west Xinjiang region. The office of House of Commons Speaker Lindsay Hoyle declined to comment Friday on the report in Politico. Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Mao Ning said she had not seen the report, but said that as host of the queen’s funeral, the U.K. should “follow the diplomatic protocols and proper manners to receive guests.”
- Bruce Finley - The Denver Post (TNS)
DENVER – Metropolitan State University of Denver leaders looked at the recurring flare-ups on the nation’s college campuses – where controversial tweets and email, chat room screen shots and student spats explode into storms — and have set a new policy declaring free expression “indispensabl…
The following are Friday’s television listings for the local PBS stations:
- AP
Vanderbilt University’s Blair School of Music has received $5 million for a new scholarship program aimed at recruiting highly talented students from underrepresented backgrounds. According to the school, the Blair Community Scholars Program will offer a comprehensive scholarship. In addition to tuition, room and board, it will cover expenses like travel to auditions, competitions and performances; instrument purchase, repair and maintenance; and summer study opportunities. The inaugural cohort of 10 students is now being recruited for fall 2023 admission. The pilot phase of the program was funded by alumnus Cal Turner Jr. and Michael Michelson, the parent of a Blair alumna.
- By FARES AKRAM - Associated Press
A Palestinian farmer in the Gaza Strip has discovered a rare mosaic on his property. The man says he stumbled upon it while planting an olive tree last spring and quietly excavated it over several months with his son. Experts say the discovery of the mosaic — which includes 17 well-preserved images of animals and birds — is one of Gaza's greatest archaeological treasures. They say it's drawing attention to the need to protect Gaza's antiquities, which are threatened by a lack of resources and the constant threat of fighting with Israel. The mosaic was discovered just one kilometer, or about half a mile, from the Israeli border.
- By MAYSOON KHAN - Associated Press/Report for America
Museums in New York that exhibit artworks looted by Nazis during the Holocaust are now required to let the public know about that dark history through signs or placards put on display with the stolen objects. Experts estimate that at least 600,000 pieces of artwork were looted from Jewish people before and during World War II. Some of those objects ended up in the world's great museums. The new rule comes as many museums in the U.S. and Europe are reckoning with collections that also contain numerous objects looted from Asia, Africa and other places during centuries of colonialism.
- By LINDSEY BAHR - AP Film Writer
In “The Woman King,” Viola Davis a mass of muscle, battle wounds and world weariness as General Nanisca, the head of the Agojie, an all-female unit of warriors who protected the West African Kingdom of Dohemy in the 19th century. Directed by Gina Prince-Bythewood the film is a throwback of sorts to the big, exciting, emotional warrior epics that used to be all too common at the multiplex, with the twist that it’s women not men driving the action, writes Associated Press Film Writer Lindsey Bahr in her review. Rated PG-13, “The Woman King” is currently playing in theaters nationwide.
- Alexandra Del Rosario - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
Anne Heche's second memoir, "Call Me Anne," will be released in January, months after she died from the injuries she sustained in a car crash in the Mar Vista neighborhood of Los Angeles.
- Molly Crane-Newman and Leonard Greene - New York Daily News (TNS)
NEW YORK — Bronx-born rapper Cardi B pleaded guilty on Thursday and was sentenced to community service for her role in a bottle-throwing attack at a strip club in Queens.
- Peter Sblendorio - New York Daily News (TNS)
NEW YORK — Michael Pitt, star of the crime drama “Boardwalk Empire,” was reportedly hospitalized last week after being accused of throwing items at people in New York.
- Adam Graham - The Detroit News (TNS)
Mia Goth is terrific in "Pearl," writer-director Ti West's prequel to this year's "X," in which Goth played a dual role as the old lady killer who takes out a crew of young pornographers making a movie on her Texas ranch, as well as one of the young stars of the production within the film.
- Tracy Brown and Alexandra Del Rosario - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
Days after “Saturday Night Live” extended its Emmy-winning streak with its latest variety sketch series prize on Monday, the long-running sketch comedy show has revealed new cast members who will join the venerable comedy institution for its 48th season.
- By The Associated Press
Amid pushback over festivals like Lollapalooza and Riot Fest being held on public land, Chicago Park District moves to change rules for large events
- A.D. Quig - Chicago Tribune (TNS)
CHICAGO — As criticism mounts over the use of public parks for large-scale events put on by private companies, leaders at the Chicago Park District are moving to change their code to mandate a board vote to sign off on events with more than 10,000 daily attendees.
- AP
