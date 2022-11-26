The following are today’s and Sunday’s television listings for the local PBS stations:
- AP
-
The Thanksgiving afternoon game between the New York Giants and Dallas Cowboys set the mark for the most-watched NFL regular-season game on record. The Cowboys' 28-20 victory Thursday on Fox averaged 42 million viewers, according to Nielsen, surpassing the 41.55 million average for the Dec. 3, 1990, Monday night game between the Giants and San Francisco 49ers on ABC. Average viewer record numbers go back to 1988. The average viewership for the three Thanksgiving Day games was 33.5 million, surpassing the previous high of 32.9 million in 1993, when only two games were aired.
- AP
-
Guest lineups for the Sunday news shows
Jennifer Lopez announces another Ben Affleck-inspired album on 20th anniversary of ‘This Is Me... Then’
- Jami Ganz - New York Daily News (TNS)
-
Bennifer 2.0 doesn’t just come with wedding bells.
Karla Peterson: From sly sitcoms to music-nerd podcasts, a big pop-culture thanks for a cornucopia of entertainment treats
- Karla Peterson - The San Diego Union-Tribune (TNS)
-
In this season of eating, drinking and socializing, it is easy to give abundance a bad name. But when it comes to our entertainment, I am on Team Always Room for More.
- Karu F. Daniels - New York Daily News (TNS)
-
“Frasier” is definitely coming back — but without one of its major players.
- Glenn Whipp - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
-
LOS ANGELES — We're still a couple of months away from Oscar nominations, but, outside of "Avatar: The Way of Water" and its glorious space whales, all the contenders have landed. Now it's just a matter of convincing voters to give them a look.
- By The Associated Press
-
This week’s new entertainment releases include a solo album from BTS's RM, the return of the holiday display TV contest “The Great Christmas Light Fight” and Tilda Swinton starring in the ghost story “The Eternal Daughter.” Family secrets, betrayal and power struggles are abundant in the new Amazon Prime Video series “Riches” about an affluent Black family in London that runs a multimillion beauty company, and the video game “Marvel’s Midnight Suns” adds a dash of strategy to the usual superhero slugfest. And Robert Downey Jr. affectionately pays tribute to this late father, Robert Downey Sr. in “Sr.,” an intimate documentary the younger Downey spent three years filming with his dad before his death.
- Karu F. Daniels - New York Daily News (TNS)
-
NEW YORK — The 19th-century Manhattan townhouse that served as the inspiration for Taylor Swift’s 2019 song, “Cornelia Street,” is on the rental market.
- AP
-
Two NFL games led the Nielsen company's list of top-drawing programs in prime time last week, as is typical for this time of year. Otherwise, former President Donald Trump shows that he's still a television draw. Most of Trump's announcement of his 2024 presidential candidacy was shown on Fox News Channel last Tuesday, boosting Sean Hannity's viewership to 5.16 million people that night. For the rest of the week, Hannity's show exceeded 3 million viewers only once, on Wednesday night. Nielsen said ‘60 Minutes’ had a strong week on CBS, recording just under 10 million viewers, and Paramount's ‘Yellowstone’ was again the week's top scripted series.
- Ebony Williams - The Atlanta Journal-Constitution (TNS)
-
“The Thanksgiving Text,” to be released next year on Netflix, will tell the story of the accidental Thanksgiving text that had the whole internet believing in holiday magic.
Steven Spielberg ‘never got used to’ spotlighting his family troubles in autobiographical movie ‘The Fabelmans’
- Jami Ganz - New York Daily News (TNS)
-
Steven Spielberg is a master at cinema, but seeing his own life on the big screen is a different type of storytelling.
- Neal Justin - Star Tribune (TNS)
-
'Love Without Borders'
‘Glass Onion’ review: Daniel Craig is sleuthin’ it up in an enjoyably twisty ‘Knives Out’ sequel from Rian Johnson
- Michael Phillips - Chicago Tribune (TNS)
-
“Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery” premieres next month on Netflix. Meantime, it’s playing for just a few days in a few hundred theaters nationwide, despite the theatrical success of the 2019 film preceding this one. There you have it: In late 2022, the mysteries of motion picture distribut…
‘Wednesday’ review: An ‘Addams Family’ spinoff that centers on goth girl Wednesday Addams (snap, snap)
- Nina Metz - Chicago Tribune (TNS)
-
The Addams Family began in 1938 as a series of wry cartoon panels from Charles Addams for The New Yorker magazine. Then came the black-and-white 1960s sitcom with its iconic theme song (snap, snap). Then came the movie adaptations, because Hollywood loves nothing more than repurposing intell…
- By MICHAEL LIEDTKE - AP Technology Writer
-
Netflix’s trailblazing DVD-by-mail rental service has been relegated as a relic in the age of video streaming, but there is still a steady — albeit shrinking — audience of diehards who are happily paying to receive those discs in the iconic red-and-white envelopes. The service that has shipping more than 5 billion discs across the U.S. since its inception nearly a quarter century ago may not be around much longer. Its customer base has dwindled to an estimated 1.5 million subscribers from more than 11 million in 2011 when Netflix spun it off from its video streaming business. Co-CEO Reed Hastings has previously suggested it could close in 2023.
- By LINDSEY BAHR - AP Film Writer
-
Nan Goldin, the subject of Laura Poitras’ Venice Film Festival-winning documentary “All the Beauty and the Bloodshed,” is a name you probably either know well or not at all. In the art world, she is unequivocally famous. Her photographs depicting downtown life in the late 1970s and '80s have been displayed at the Whitney, the Tate and MoMA. AP Film writer Lindsey Bahr writes in her review that it is a riveting, holistic portrait of an artist who has devoted her life to removing stigma whether with the AIDS crisis or the opioid epidemic. The film, now playing in New York from Neon, is not rated.
- Justin Chang - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
-
It's no surprise — perhaps it was even inevitable — that one of the more widely criticized scenes in "Bardo, False Chronicle of a Handful of Truths," Alejandro G. Iñárritu's magnificent and maddening new movie, would feature an artist confronting his most outspoken critic.
- James Verniere - Boston Herald (TNS)
-
Written and directed by Elegance Bratton and based on his own life story, “The Inspection” comes out of the blue to knock you off your feet. It’s a gay “An Officer and a Gentleman” for a new generation and a new world.
- George Varga - The San Diego Union-Tribune (TNS)
-
The gift of giving is welcome year-round, but perhaps never more than as the holidays approach. Our array of top picks should help brighten the season.