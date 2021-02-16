The following are Tuesday's television listings for the local PBS stations:
‘You have to honor the great ones’: Mourners come from Harlem and beyond to pay respects to actress Cicely Tyson at public viewing
- Ellen Moynihan and Leonard Greene New York Daily News (TNS)
-
NEW YORK — Harlem came out on Monday for one of its own, the regal actress and icon Cicely Tyson, 96, who died last month after a stellar six-decade career, and just days after publishing her long-awaited memoir.
- By HERNÁN MUÑOZ Associated Press
-
LLEIDA, Spain (AP) — A rapper in Spain and dozens of his supporters locked themselves inside a university building Monday in the artist's latest attempt to avoid a prison sentence for insulting the country's monarchy and praising terrorism.
- Brian McCollum Detroit Free Press (TNS)
-
Aretha Franklin’s youngest son has slammed the forthcoming National Geographic series about the late star’s life and career.
- Julie Hinds Detroit Free Press (TNS)
-
Things aren't great at the moment for Michigan Senate Majority Leader Mike Shirkey, who continues to take heat — this time on HBO's "Last Week Tonight" — for his false claims about the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol.
NEW YORK (AP) — Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will be speaking with Oprah Winfrey, their first major television interview since quitting royal duties and buying a home last year in the U.S.
HAGATNA, Guam (AP) — A podcast focused on Guam's history aims to deliver a greater understanding of the people and ideas that helped shape modern Micronesia.
NEW YORK (AP) — People traveled across the country and stood in a block-long line to pay respects to Cicely Tyson at a public viewing Monday.
NEW YORK (AP) — The retired U.S. Navy admiral who directed the raid that killed Osama bin Laden is continuing his career as an author.
- Karla Peterson The San Diego Union-Tribune (TNS)
-
When artist and art historian David Driskell brought his groundbreaking "Two Centuries of Black American Art: 1750-1950" exhibition to a series of museums in 1976 and 1977, some people thought that more than 200 works by 63 artists (and some anonymous crafts workers) was too much of a good t…
Chicago's Sooper Records, the little label that cares, is going off like a rocket with new music and great ideas
- Britt Julious Chicago Tribune (TNS)
-
CHICAGO — “Our pitch is always, we love this record. We believe in you. And we will do everything that we can for this release,” said Glenn Curran, co-founder of Sooper Records.
- Chris Hewitt Star Tribune (TNS)
-
"What makes a movie a movie is the editing," says Zach Staenberg in the documentary "The Cutting Edge."
- Amy Kaufman Los Angeles Times (TNS)
-
Warning: The following article spoils significant details of the HBO Max documentary "There Is No 'I' In Threesome."
- Amy Kaufman Los Angeles Times (TNS)
-
Here are some things Alan Kim likes: Harry Potter. The song "Blinding Lights" by the Weeknd. Legos. Vanilla ice cream with chocolate syrup and rainbow sprinkles.
- Meredith Blake Los Angeles Times (TNS)
-
Over the last decade, television has played a central role in shifting public understanding of transgender people, introducing us to transgender prison inmates, ballroom legends, professors and superheroes.
- Dorany Pineda Los Angeles Times (TNS)
-
LOS ANGELES — It was a story Randy Savvy had heard countless times before: Another Black man had been killed in Compton. Hearts and lives were shattered. A community grieved.
David Zurawik: Henry Louis Gates Jr. takes viewers on a deep and joyous journey through history of 'The Black Church'
- David Zurawik The Baltimore Sun (TNS)
-
For the first 24 minutes of “The Black Church: This Is Our Story, This Is Our Song,” I kept thinking what a profound and yet totally accessible TV historian Henry Louis Gates Jr. has become.