Take it From the Tinkersons

Oscars voting is about to begin. Who’s on track for a nomination?

  • Glenn Whipp - Los Angeles Times (TNS)

LOS ANGELES — We're a week away from the beginning of Oscar nominations voting. Motion picture academy members presumably spent the holidays unwrapping tamales, spiking the eggnog and catching up on the movies they've missed. (Or, from what I'm hearing, watching the ones they love once again…

Even still, Roger Deakins has a zeal for photography

  • Michael Ordoña - Los Angeles Times (TNS)

LOS ANGELES — What does one of the world's most sought-after cinematographers do to relax when he's not scouting, planning or shooting a movie? He takes still photographs, of course.

Review: 'Participation,' by Anna Moschovakis

  • Patrick Condon - Star Tribune (TNS)

FICTION: Poet Anna Moschovakis experiments with language and form in her novel about a woman who belongs to two reading clubs during a time of climate disaster.

A 'Love and Rockets' box set cements the Hernandez Brothers' literary legacy

  • Carolina A. Miranda - Los Angeles Times (TNS)

Over four decades, the characters of "Love and Rockets" have collectively survived encounters with monsters, wrestlers' body slams and the mayhem of mosh pits. In friends they have found bonds stronger than family; in family, they've faced their own worst traits. Some have chased sexual plea…

'Romeo & Juliet' stars sue over 1968 film's teen nude scene

  • By ANDREW DALTON - AP Entertainment Writer

The stars of the 1968 film “Romeo and Juliet” have sued Paramount Pictures for more than $500 million over a nude scene shot when they were teens. Olivia Hussey and Leonard Whiting filed the suit Tuesday in Los Angeles Superior Court alleging sexual abuse and fraud. The suit says director Franco Zeffirelli initially told the actors, who were 15 and 16 at the time, that they would wear flesh-colored undergarments in the film's bedroom scene. But the suit says the director demanded they shoot the scene nude on the day of filming.  An email seeking comment from representatives of Paramount was not immediately returned.

Chris Rock to Bro V. Wade: 5 Comedy specials and events we’re excited about in 2023

  • Nate Jackson and Julie Seabaugh - Los Angeles Times (TNS)

LOS ANGELES — Though 2023 appears to be in full swing after a long holiday, predicting the future of comedy this year still seems pretty laughable. We’re still catching our breath from the craziness of ’22, which ended with a bang (aka Chris Rock and Dave Chappelle touring stadiums together)…

Reno mayor: Actor Renner was helping stranded car when hurt
Reno mayor: Actor Renner was helping stranded car when hurt

  • AP

Actor Jeremy Renner was assisting a stranded motorist when he was injured over the weekend in a snow-plow accident in the mountains on the edge of Reno, according to the city's mayor. Reno Mayor Hillary Schieve told the Reno Gazette-Journal the 51-year-old “Avengers” star was trying to help a stranded car outside his home on the side of a snowy mountain on New Year's Day when he was run over by his own vehicle. The accident left Renner in critical but stable condition with chest and orthopedic injuries. More details are expected at a news conference scheduled at 3:30 p.m. Tuesday by the Washoe County sheriff's office.

The 19 movies we’re most excited for in 2023

  • Los Angeles Times staff - Los Angeles Times (TNS)

There’s nothing quite like the return of a beloved auteur to get the cinephile’s juices flowing. Or the next installment in one of the century’s biggest franchises. Or paparazzi photos of Barbie and Ken. Or an overprotective doll. Which means 2023’s cup overfloweth for moviegoers of every st…

The 16 TV shows we’re most excited for in 2023

  • Los Angeles Times staff - Los Angeles Times (TNS)

Television can be harder to plan for than the movies: The odd “Lord of the Rings” spinoff excepted, premiere dates are rarely announced years in advance, and the sheer amount of programming, scripted and non-, makes it maddeningly difficult to predict what will develop into a water-cooler se…