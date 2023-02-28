There was a time when the idea of a 44th season of “Survivor” was unimaginable for host Jeff Probst. But it's here now, starting this week, and Probst is all in. Probst says he once had a chip on his shoulder about being called the show's “host.” He's now worked his way up to being the showrunner, meaning he's in charge of everything on and offscreen for the CBS show. He says he can envision being with the show as long as it lasts in the U.S. This year he's adding a podcast each week, which he hopes will give fans a sense of how ‘Survivor’ is put together, without spoiling the magic.