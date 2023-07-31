Fans of singer and songwriter Coco Lee, who was known for her powerful voice and live performances, were gathering with flowers to pay their respects at her funeral in Hong Kong. Family, friends and supporters were expected at the funeral Monday after Lee died July 5 at age 48. She was the first Chinese singer to break into the American market, and her English song “Do You Want My Love” climbed high on Billboard’s dance chart. She sang “A Love Before Time” from the movie “Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon” at the Oscars. She also was the voice of heroine Fa Mulan in the Mandarin version of Disney’s “Mulan,” and sang the Mandarin version of its theme song “Reflection.”