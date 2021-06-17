My worst moment: Salma Hayek and the time her mouth wouldn’t say her words of dialogue in the right order
- Nina Metz Chicago Tribune (TNS)
“Honestly, at one point I wasn’t going to do the first movie,” Salma Hayek said of 2017′s “The Hitman’s Bodyguard” and her role as Samuel L. Jackson’s paramour and a woman who knows her way around an action scene and a one-liner. Ultimately, it was co-star Ryan Reynolds who was able to win h…
With Stephen Colbert, ‘John Oliver’ and others on board, Second City has a new path to late-night TV
- Chris Jones Chicago Tribune (TNS)
CHICAGO — The recent news that Chicago’s The Second City comedy theater is adding Stephen Colbert to a new board of advisers means far more than the arrival of a supportive alum adding his name to help an institution that has gone through several crises and reinventions.
- Dan DeLuca The Philadelphia Inquirer (TNS)
There's a scene in "The Sparks Brothers," director Edgar Wright's movie about the hugely influential art-pop duo Ron and Russell Mael, in which the siblings are asked why they had never before agreed to do a documentary film about their fabulously unpredictable 50-year-plus career.
- Tracy Brown Los Angeles Times (TNS)
The chase for Loki is on.
- Julia Barajas Los Angeles Times (TNS)
LOS ANGELES — As Erick Huerta made his way to Street Tacos and Grill in Boyle Heights last October, he came across a familiar sight: a production crew flanked by security and, at a short distance, onlookers pausing to take a peek.
- Daniel Hernandez Los Angeles Times (TNS)
A congressman from the Mexican American south of Texas might sound like an unlikely champion for inclusion in Hollywood, the glittery industry half a country away.
- Daniel Hernandez Los Angeles Times (TNS)
LOS ANGELES — Veteran actor Edward James Olmos didn't hold back when he submitted testimony to the U.S. House Judiciary Committee hearing on diversity in American media last September.
- Los Angeles Times Staff Los Angeles Times (TNS)
“In the Heights,” currently in theaters and streaming on HBO Max, is the rare Hollywood blockbuster to tell a Latino story from Latino creators and a mostly Latino cast.
- Robert J. Lopez Los Angeles Times (TNS)
LOS ANGELES — My adventure in Hollywood began with an unexpected phone call.
- Carolina A. Miranda Los Angeles Times (TNS)
Pop quiz!
- Yvonne Villarreal and Daniel Hernandez Los Angeles Times (TNS)
For our collection of stories on Hollywood’s Latino culture gap, the Los Angeles Times spoke with actors, writers, directors and executives about the state of Latino representation on-screen and their hopes for the future — so many, in fact, than not all of their memorable responses could be…
- Ryan Faughnder Los Angeles Times (TNS)
Is the next streaming war in Spanish?
- Gustavo Arellano Los Angeles Times (TNS)
LOS ANGELES — Whenever I visit Olvera Street, as I did a few weeks ago, my walk through the historic corridor is always the same.
- Suzy Exposito Los Angeles Times (TNS)
Fifteen-year-old Taina Morales was a fictional character, but she represented the Latina everygirl of the 2000s: a passionate young woman with stadium-sized dreams, a boundless love for her family and a pair of hoop earrings for
- By KANTARO KOMIYA and CHISATO TANAKA Associated Press
TOKYO (AP) — Miwako Sakauchi stands in her studio and brushes spinning swirls on torn cardboard and drawing paper, using the five colors designated as symbols of the modern Olympiad.
The following are Thursday's television listings for the local PBS stations:
NEW YORK (AP) — Ann Ratray, a Broadway actor who later became a sought-after youth drama coach, has died.
SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — “Real Housewives of Salt Lake City” star Jen Shah and her defense attorneys have asked a federal judge in New York this week to dismiss charges against her in a fraud case because officers allegedly coerced her into waiving her Miranda rights when she was arrested in Utah.
- By LYNN ELBER AP Television Writer
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Three years after workplace misconduct allegations cost veteran TV and radio talk-show host Tavis Smiley his job and a national forum, he’s ending his silence.
- By MESFIN FEKADU AP Music Writer
NEW YORK (AP) — Disney is celebrating this year’s Juneteenth with a new EP about the Black experience featuring actor and activist Yara Shahidi, Chlöe Bailey of Chloe x Halle and rapper YBN Cordae, who is donating his proceeds to students attending historically Black colleges and universities.
- By JAKE COYLE AP Film Writer
A brisk and bright sun-dappled fable of above-ground adventure and below-the-surface identity, Enrico Casarosa's “Luca” — a summery, shimmering fish-out-of-water fairy tale — is one of Pixar's most pure and condensed enchantments.
- Michael Rietmulder The Seattle Times (TNS)
SEATTLE — After a year and a half of contentious litigation, Soundgarden and Vicky Cornell, the wife of late singer Chris Cornell, have reached a temporary agreement on at least one piece of the ongoing lawsuit.