Take it From the Tinkersons

Take it From the Tinkersons
0
0
0
0
0

Ap
AP

‘Cyberchase’: Using math, geopolitics and Christopher Lloyd to save the world

  • Jevon Phillips - Los Angeles Times (TNS)

In Christopher Lloyd’s most recognized roles, he’s known for driving a taxi and a DeLorean. But as the Hacker on PBS Kids’ animated “Cyberchase,” he’s often driving his ship, the Grim Wreaker, while concocting one scheme or another in order to take over the (cyber)world.

Ap
AP

Mardi Gras Indian chief prepares for Fat Tuesday and Grammys

  • REBECCA SANTANA - Associated Press

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — This time of year, there's really only one place you'll find Big Chief Joseph “Monk” Boudreaux: in his New Orleans house sewing beadwork with needle and thread as he puts together the elaborate outfits worn by the city's famed Mardi Gras Indians.

Ap
AP

Retired chemist's art quilt featured at Indiana State Museum

  • By JAMES BENNETT III - Kokomo Tribune

KOKOMO, Ind. (AP) — Dr. Keith Woods likes to create things. On the wall of his studio, more than 20 plaques shine with a certification that the U.S. patent office recognizes the originality of the chemicals he’s synthesized to fight cancer. There won’t be any more plaques to add, though.

Ap
AP

Netflix’s ‘Inventing Anna’ has a major Alabama connection

  • By MARY COLURSO, AL.com

“Inventing Anna,” the new hit series on Netflix, has viewers obsessed with the real-life saga of Anna Sorokin, a con artist who duped the glitterati of New York City and tried to swindle millions from big-league banks during the 2010s.

Ap
AP

Actor Sean Penn wants US to help rescue Ukraine from Russian invasion

  • Meg James - Los Angeles Times (TNS)

Actor Sean Penn, who is in Ukraine working on a film documentary, is encouraging the U.S. to come to the rescue of the beleaguered country, which is fighting to preserve its democracy amid a devastating invasion from neighboring Russia.

In Rio, even a ban can't keep revelers from Carnival streets
Ap
AP

In Rio, even a ban can't keep revelers from Carnival streets

  • By DIANE JEANTET - Associated Press

RIO DE JANEIRO (AP) — The pandemic may have disrupted Carnival plans in Rio de Janeiro for a second straight year, but revelers who have flocked to the Brazilian city for sun, sea and samba still found ways to party on Saturday.

Entertainment

PBS Schedule

The following are today’s and Sunday’s television listings for the local PBS stations: