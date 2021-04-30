Take it From the Tinkersons

Take it From the Tinkersons
5 arrested in violent robbery of Lady Gaga's dogs

  • By STEFANIE DAZIO Associated Press

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The woman who returned Lady Gaga’s stolen French bulldogs was among five people arrested in connection with the theft and shooting of the music superstar’s dog walker, Los Angeles police said Thursday.

Review: Close, Kunis effective in addiction drama 'Four Good Days'

  • Adam Graham The Detroit News (TNS)

There's a scene in 1995's "The Basketball Diaries" where Leondardo DiCaprio, playing junkie street poet Jim Carroll, comes knocking at the door of the apartment of his mother (Lorraine Bracco), begging to be let inside. He's crying, she's crying, he's screaming, she's screaming, and while it…

Review: Refugees seek asylum in overly quirky 'Limbo'

  • Adam Graham The Detroit News (TNS)

A group of Syrian refugees are holed up on a remote Scottish island waiting for asylum in "Limbo," a compassionate story of patience and resilience that unfolds, for some reason, as a stylistic cousin to "Napoleon Dynamite."

This week’s bestsellers from Publishers Weekly

  • Publishers Weekly Tribune News Service (TNS)

Here are the bestsellers for the week that ended Saturday, April 24, compiled from data from independent and chain bookstores, book wholesalers and independent distributors nationwide, powered by NPD BookScan © 2021 NPD Group.

