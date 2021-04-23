Take it From the Tinkersons

Hundreds of theater workers demand change in Times Square
Hundreds of theater workers demand change in Times Square

  • By MARK KENNEDY AP Entertainment Writer

NEW YORK (AP) — Hundreds of theater workers marched down Broadway on Thursday, rallying to demand more inclusion in the industry, protesting producer Scott Rudin and to call for greater transparency from the Actors’ Equity Association union.

Movie review: While not flawless, 'Mortal Kombat' update is fun nevertheless

  • Katie Walsh Tribune News Service (TNS)

Real ‘90s kids know “Mortal Kombat,” and real ‘90s kids truly appreciate “Mortal Kombat.” That techno beat drops, that guy screams “mortal kombat!” and it’s like we’re back at the arcade, hammering sticky buttons in order to “finish him!!” as 8-bit blood spurts in pixelated bursts. The goofy…

Looking for Oscar pool help? Here's what the smart money says

  • Michael Ordoña Los Angeles Times (TNS)

By now, you probably have strong feelings about who's going to win in the Oscar categories for acting, as well as for best picture and director, if you follow such things. But isn't it always the short films and the crafts categories such as sound that sink you in the Oscar pool?