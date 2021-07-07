The following are Wednesday's television listings for the local PBS stations:
- By ASHOK SHARMA Associated Press
-
NEW DELHI (AP) — Bollywood icon Dilip Kumar, hailed as the “Tragedy King” and one of Hindi cinema's greatest actors, died Wednesday in a Mumbai hospital after a prolonged illness. He was 98.
- By ANDREW DALTON AP Entertainment Writer
-
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Britney Spears' court-appointed attorney on Tuesday filed documents to resign from her conservatorship, the latest of several such moves that have come in the fallout from the pop singer's comments in court decrying the legal arrangement that controls her money and affairs.
- By The Associated Press
-
NEW YORK (AP) — Stagehands at the Metropolitan Opera planned to return to work Wednesday after recommending their union ratify a new labor contract negotiated following a lockout that started last year.
- Ryan Faughnder Los Angeles Times (TNS)
-
The studio behind "The Boss Baby" is cutting the baby in half with its new output deal for streaming and pay TV.
- By LINDSEY BAHR AP Film Writer
-
The streaming service Peacock is ramping up its offerings with a new deal with Universal Filmed Entertainment Group.
- Mark Olsen Los Angeles Times (TNS)
-
LOS ANGELES — Even as many local theaters reopened, it has been a tumultuous few months for fans of filmgoing in Los Angeles, especially with the closing of the ArcLight chain and the uncertain future of the historic Cinerama Dome. Then on Monday came the news, announced via a podcast, that …
- Kate Feldman New York Daily News (TNS)
-
Don’t expect Serena van der Woodsen back at Constance Billard.
- Christie D’Zurilla Los Angeles Times (TNS)
-
Britney Spears isn’t the only person who wants out of her conservatorship.
- Christi Carras Los Angeles Times (TNS)
-
Amanda Kloots, an author, dancer and panelist on CBS' "The Talk," shared a lengthy and emotional tribute to her late husband, Nick Cordero, one year after the Broadway star's death.
LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) — The daughter of rock icon Bruce Springsteen and singer-songwriter Patti Scialfa has been selected as one of four riders on the U.S. jumping team that will compete at the Tokyo Olympics.
Commentary: ‘The Blue Boy’ is returning to London. Why experts fear the trip presents a grave risk to a masterpiece
- Christopher Knight Los Angeles Times (TNS)
-
LOS ANGELES — Thomas Gainsborough’s “The Blue Boy,” arguably the most famous European Old Master painting in America, will travel to London for a January exhibition at Britain’s National Gallery — the first time the beloved icon has left the walls of the Huntington Library, Art Museum and Bo…
- Adam Graham The Detroit News (TNS)
-
Tim Robinson doesn't do small talk. Average, everyday interactions — pleasantries at a party, chitchat at the office — are a springboard for the weird, wild and seriously funny scenarios that make up Robinson's bizarre sketch comedy series, "I Think You Should Leave."
- By JAKE COYLE AP Film Writer
-
CANNES, France (AP) — The Cannes Film Festival rolled out the red carpet for the first time in more than two years on Tuesday, launching the French Riviera spectacular with the introduction of Spike Lee's jury, the premiere of Leos Carax's “Annette” and high hopes of shrugging off the pandem…
- Peter Sblendorio New York Daily News (TNS)
-
Megyn Kelly has a serious new gig with SiriusXM.
- Lisa Deaderick The San Diego Union-Tribune (TNS)
-
One of a number of statements that stood out during the recent court hearing regarding the conservatorship of pop star Britney Spears was the singer's testimony that she was being forced to remain on birth control against her will.
- Danielle Broadway Los Angeles Times (TNS)
-
Terrible things are happening in the eerie town of Shadyside, Ohio, otherwise known as "the killer capital of the U.S.A.," and when it comes to the first part of Netflix's "Fear Street Trilogy," people want answers.
- Josh Rottenberg Los Angeles Times (TNS)
-
For a movie called "No Sudden Move," Steven Soderbergh's new noir thriller does a whole lot of abrupt zigging and zagging.
- Katie Walsh Tribune News Service (TNS)
-
Summer is officially in full swing, and it’s time to pack in as much summer fun as possible before the hazy and humid dog days of August roll in. And of course, “summer fun” also means watching movies when you need to beat the heat. Rather than suggest the well-worn favorites like “Jaws,” “I…
- Kate Feldman New York Daily News (TNS)
-
Britney Spears’ first manager, who scored her a six-album deal at the age of 16 and was reinstated into the gig when her father took over, has resigned, claiming the pop star intends to retire from performing.
- Katie Walsh Tribune News Service (TNS)
-
Ever since Natasha Romanoff (Scarlett Johansson), better known as Black Widow, kicked-boxed her way into the Marvel Cinematic Universe, fans have been clamoring for a standalone movie, and for good reason. She’s astonishingly lethal but also incredibly human, with a dark and mysterious backs…
BOSTON (AP) — The Peabody Essex Museum is offering vaccination clinics and expanding its hours as the coronavirus pandemic eases in Massachusetts, museum officials announced Tuesday.