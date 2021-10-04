- Kathleen Christiansen, Amy Drew Thompson, Patrick Connolly and Trevor Fraser - Orlando Sentinel (TNS)
-
With so many spooky and scary movies out there, it’s hard to decide what to watch when October rolls around. But why limit yourself to just viewing creepy content? Instead, not only watch but also read as you enjoy these movies based on literature.
- Rodney Ho - The Atlanta Journal-Constitution (TNS)
-
ATLANTA — The original beloved version of “The Wonder Years” debuted 33 years ago and ran six seasons, a warm nostalgia bath back to the late 1960s featuring fresh-faced suburban 12-year-old Kevin Arnold crushing on Winnie Cooper.
- Michael Phillips - Chicago Tribune (TNS)
-
“Diana: The Musical” is a hunk of Wensleydale cheese now streaming on Netflix, and in this case the “r” in “streaming” is optional.
The following are Monday’s television listings for the local PBS stations:
- Christi Carras - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
-
“Saturday Night Live” aired a tribute to former Weekend Update anchor Norm Macdonald during this week’s premiere of its 47th season.
- Chicago Sun-Times
-
CHICAGO (AP) — A new relief fund launched by Chicago officials could give a boost to hundreds of artists and entertainment industry workers in the city who have lost income during the pandemic.
- BY THOMAS ADAMSON - AP Fashion Writer
-
PARIS (AP) — Yet again, Naomi Campbell stole the show at Paris Fashion Week. The 51-year-old runway veteran trod the boards of Lanvin’s flower-themed collection Sunday to screams from guests in a dramatic black cloak.
- AP
-
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (AP) — The grand prize winner of ArtPrize is an old phone booth on a pedestrian bridge in Grand Rapids.
- Muri Assuncao - New York Daily News (TNS)
-
Emily Ratajkowski is accusing Robin Thicke of grabbing her bare breasts on the set of the video for his massive hit “Blurred Lines.”
- AP
-
CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — New Hampshire filmmakers have explored the life of composer Amy Beach in a newly released documentary, highlighting her success story of the early 1900s as a widely recognized female pianist and composer.