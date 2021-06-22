- George Varga The San Diego Union-Tribune (TNS)
-
SAN DIEGO — Dave Keuning is not the only rock star who spent much of the COVID-19 pandemic lockdown working on a new solo album. But he may be the only rock star who can credit the pandemic for reuniting him with their band — in his case, The Killers, whose worldwide album sales between 2001…
- Tribune News Service (TNS)
-
Following is a partial schedule of coming movies on DVD. Release dates are subject to change:
- Jen Yamato Los Angeles Times (TNS)
-
In the $6 billion-grossing "Fast & Furious" franchise, now 10 films strong, all roads lead back to one potent concept-slash-marketing hook: family. But 15 years ago, as franchise lore goes, the fateful highway that carried Justin Lin and Sung Kang to their destiny after making the third …
- Chris Hewitt Star Tribune (TNS)
-
Hollywood often turns to the world of sports for subject matter, but there's a problem with almost all of the based-on-a-true-story films: The real stuff is a lot more interesting.
- Tribune News Service Tribune News Service (TNS)
-
A TV show inspired by the characters that populated the works of a beloved fantasy author tops the DVD releases for the week of June 29.
- Ruth Etiesit Samuel Los Angeles Times (TNS)
-
The “Bachelor” franchise’s first Black lead is fed up with toxic fans and the stereotype-driven reality property, and she’s not mincing words.
MILAN (AP) — Giorgio Armani told reporters on Monday that he spent two weeks in the hospital after fracturing his arm in a fall coming out of a movie theater.
- Christi Carras Los Angeles Times (TNS)
-
"Fatherhood" star Kevin Hart got real about his approach to being a dad while appearing on a Father's Day episode of "Red Table Talk."
GULF SHORES, Ala. (AP) — The new Miss Alabama treasures a handwritten note that she received from Oscar-winning actor Morgan Freeman after leaving a pie at his front door years ago.
- By LUDIVINE LANIEPCE and SAM MEDNICK Associated Press
-
GOUDOUBO, Burkina Faso (AP) — Hollywood actress Angelina Jolie has visited war-weakened Burkina Faso to show solidarity with people who continue to welcome the displaced, despite grappling with their own insecurity, and said the world isn’t doing enough to help.
- Wendy Lee Los Angeles Times (TNS)
-
Academy Award-winning director Steven Spielberg, once sharply critical of Netflix's film release strategy, is deepening his ties with the streaming giant.
- Neal Justin Star Tribune (TNS)
-
Replacing David Letterman at NBC seemed like a fool's errand. I despised Conan O'Brien for even trying.
LOS ANGELES (AP) — The Screen Actors Guild Awards are returning to a two-hour format for its 2022 edition, which will air the last weekend in February.
- By JAKE COYLE AP Film Writer
-
NEW YORK (AP) — Steven Spielberg, a filmmaker synonymous with big-screen enchantment, has set a new deal with Netflix in which his production company, Amblin Partners, will make multiple feature films per year for the streaming giant.
ROME (AP) — Nearly 800 illegally exported ancient artifacts, valued at some 11 million euros ($13 million) and held by a private collector near Antwerp, have been returned to Italy after several years of investigation, Italian police said Monday.
- Michael Ordoña Los Angeles Times (TNS)
-
LOS ANGELES — Los Angeles hip-hop figure, community organizer and activist Nipsey Hussle and actor and writer Carrie Fisher will receive posthumous stars on the Hollywood Walk of Fame this year.
‘The Hitman’s Wife’s Bodyguard’ wins weekend box office as ‘A Quiet Place Part II’ increases pandemic record
- Peter Sblendorio New York Daily News (TNS)
-
Action thriller “The Hitman’s Wife’s Bodyguard” gunned to the top of the box office in its debut, despite another buzzy weekend for “A Quiet Place Part II.”
- Joe Erwin New York Daily News (TNS)
-
Now this is a story all about ... a multifaceted and successful entertainer.
- Katie Walsh Tribune News Service (TNS)
-
What a ride it’s been for the “The Fast and the Furious” franchise. Now spanning 20 years and nine films, this soap opera of motor fuel and melodrama has defied logic, physics and death again and again while weaving an intricate tapestry of a cinematic text that’s filled with callbacks, came…
- Brandon Sapienza New York Daily News (TNS)
-
The mother of renowned actor Nicolas Cage, Joy Vogelsang, died in May. She was 85.
- Jami Ganz New York Daily News (TNS)
-
“Grey’s Anatomy” fans might not pick season 17, choose it, nor love it. But Ellen Pompeo still loves those fans all the same.
- By SCOTT STROUD Associated Press
-
“Twilight in Hazard: An Appalachian Reckoning” by Alan Maimon (Melville House)