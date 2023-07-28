- Earl Hopkins - The Philadelphia Inquirer (TNS)
PHILADELPHIA — In some way or another, you’ve likely been drawn in by the “Barbenheimer” hype.
- Fidel Martinez - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
LOS ANGELES — Shea Serrano is a busy man.
- Nina Metz - Chicago Tribune (TNS)
[Editor’s note: This interview was conducted prior to the SAG-AFTRA strike.]
- Emma Fox - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
LOS ANGELES — Today is the day. You called in sick to work. You've been looking forward to the chance to buy seats since the show was announced. The webpage loads on your laptop, and you're met with triple-digit prices for a ticket to see your favorite musician. In the seconds you spend hesi…
- Mark Meszoros - The News-Herald, Willoughby, Ohio (TNS)
If only because it is the feature debut of co-directors Kristin Gore and Damian Kulash Jr. (lead singer of the band OK Go), it's surprising how consistently engaging and entertaining "The Beanie Bubble" proves to be.
The following are television listings for the local PBS stations:
- Stephen Battaglio - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
Fox has decided to postpone the 75th Annual Emmy Awards due to the strikes by the Writers Guild of America and SAG-AFTRA.
- Christi Carras - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
LOS ANGELES — Randy Meisner, a founding member of signature L.A. rock band the Eagles, has died. He was 77.
U.S. Women's World Cup tie vs. Netherlands draws combined audience of 7.93 million on Fox, Telemundo
- AP
The United States’ 1-1 draw against the Netherlands in the Women’s World Cup drew 7.93 million viewers, making it the largest combined English- and Spanish-language audience for a group stage match involving the American women. The first U.S. match on Friday night against Vietnam had a combined audience of 6.26 million. The game on Thursday afternoon in Wellington, New Zealand, which kicked off at 9 p.m. EDT Wednesday night, averaged 6,429,000 viewers on Fox, making it the most-watched group stage telecast since Fox started covering it in 2015. The Spanish-language audience of 1.51 million across Telemundo, Peacock, Universo and Telemundo streaming platforms was the second-largest Women’s World Cup audience regardless of round.
- By HILLEL ITALIE - AP National Writer
Randy Meisner, a founding member of the Eagles who added high harmonies to such favorites as “Take It Easy” and “The Best of My Love” and sang and co-wrote the hit “Take It to the Limit,” has died at 77. Meisner. The Eagles said in a statement that Meisner died Wednesday from of complications from chronic obstructive pulmonary disease. Called “the sweetest man in the music business” by former bandmate Don Felder, the baby-faced Meisner joined Don Henley, Glenn Frey and Bernie Leadon in the early 1970s to form a quintessential Los Angeles band that is one of the most popular acts in history.
- AP
- Oona Goodin-Smith - The Philadelphia Inquirer (TNS)
WEST CHESTER, Pa. — Former "Jackass" star Bam Margera returned to his hometown Thursday, appearing before a Chester County judge to answer to charges stemming from allegations he allegedly assaulted his brother and made terroristic threats toward other family members in April.
- Muri Assunção - New York Daily News (TNS)
NEW YORK — Social media influencer Dylan Mulvaney is celebrating 500 days since coming out as trans by sharing lessons learned along the way — and a heartfelt message to her younger self.
- Evan Rosen - New York Daily News (TNS)
Ariana Grande’s new boyfriend is filing for divorce from his estranged wife.
- By JAKE COYLE - AP Film Writer
Bo Goldman, who penned the Oscar-winning scripts to “One Flew Over the Cuckoo’s Nest” and “Melvin and Howard” and whose textured, empathy-rich screenplays made him one of Hollywood’s finest writers, has died. He was 90. Goldman died Tuesday in Helendale, Calif., his son-in-law, the director Todd Field, said. No details on the cause of death were given. It wasn’t until Goldman was in his 40s, after years of struggle as a playwright, that he found success in Hollywood. In 1975, he adapted Ken Kesey’s “One Flew Over the Cuckoo’s Nest” for his first film credit.
- By MARYCLAIRE DALE - Associated Press
“Jackass” star Bam Margera will stand trial on charges that he punched his brother during an altercation at their home in Pennsylvania in April. A judge made the ruling Thursday. Margera has pleaded not guilty to the misdemeanor charges. They include simple assault and making terroristic threats. He has been free on $50,000 bail and says he has been in drug and alcohol treatment. The judge has ordered him to undergo a drug screening Friday before returning to California. Defense lawyer Michael van der Veen calls the situation “a family matter." Relatives say they just want to keep him alive.
- Jami Ganz - New York Daily News (TNS)
Bo Goldman, an Oscar winner known for penning the screen adaptation novel “One Flew Over the Cuckoo’s Nest,” has died at age 90.
Simu Liu clears the air about non-beef with Ryan Gosling, his 'Barbie' co-star and fellow 'Kenadian'
- Carlos De Loera - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
Simu Liu wants everyone to know that he and Ryan Gosling, his "Barbie" co-star and fellow 'Kenadian,' were just Kenning around on the red carpet, after a video of the awkward exchange went viral last month.
Tupac Shakur crown ring breaks $1 million auction record in NYC becoming most valuable hip-hop artifact ever sold
- Karu F. Daniels - New York Daily News (TNS)
NEW YORK — A ring that Tupac Shakur designed and wore during his last public appearance fetched a whopping $1 million at a New York City auction on Tuesday.
Lily Collins is the '90s micro-doll sensation in Mattel's 'Polly Pocket,' with a script by Lena Dunham
- Emily St. Martin - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
Could the next "MCU" be the Mattel Cinematic Universe?
- By The Associated Press
Publishers Weekly Best Selling Books for the week ending July 23rd
- Publishers Weekly - Tribune News Service (TNS)
Here are the bestsellers for the week that ended Saturday, July 22, compiled from data from independent and chain bookstores, book wholesalers and independent distributors nationwide, powered by Circana BookScan © 2023 Circana.
- Mikael Wood - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
Everyone in the world knows whose photo Sinéad O'Connor ripped up on "Saturday Night Live" in 1992. Hardly anybody recalls why she was there in the first place.
- Nardine Saad - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
LOS ANGELES — Tina Knowles-Lawson has filed for divorce from "All My Children" actor Richard Lawson after eight years of marriage.