$11,000 to see Taylor Swift? How concert tickets got so expensive

  • Emma Fox - Los Angeles Times (TNS)

LOS ANGELES — Today is the day. You called in sick to work. You've been looking forward to the chance to buy seats since the show was announced. The webpage loads on your laptop, and you're met with triple-digit prices for a ticket to see your favorite musician. In the seconds you spend hesi…

U.S. Women's World Cup tie vs. Netherlands draws combined audience of 7.93 million on Fox, Telemundo
U.S. Women's World Cup tie vs. Netherlands draws combined audience of 7.93 million on Fox, Telemundo
  • AP

  • AP

The United States’ 1-1 draw against the Netherlands in the Women’s World Cup drew 7.93 million viewers, making it the largest combined English- and Spanish-language audience for a group stage match involving the American women. The first U.S. match on Friday night against Vietnam had a combined audience of 6.26 million. The game on Thursday afternoon in Wellington, New Zealand, which kicked off at 9 p.m. EDT Wednesday night, averaged 6,429,000 viewers on Fox, making it the most-watched group stage telecast since Fox started covering it in 2015. The Spanish-language audience of 1.51 million across Telemundo, Peacock, Universo and Telemundo streaming platforms was the second-largest Women’s World Cup audience regardless of round.

Randy Meisner, founding member of the Eagles and singer of 'Take It to the Limit,' dies at 77
  • By HILLEL ITALIE - AP National Writer

  • By HILLEL ITALIE - AP National Writer

Randy Meisner, a founding member of the Eagles who added high harmonies to such favorites as “Take It Easy” and “The Best of My Love” and sang and co-wrote the hit “Take It to the Limit,” has died at 77. Meisner. The Eagles said in a statement that Meisner died Wednesday from of complications from chronic obstructive pulmonary disease. Called “the sweetest man in the music business” by former bandmate Don Felder, the baby-faced Meisner joined Don Henley, Glenn Frey and Bernie Leadon in the early 1970s to form a quintessential Los Angeles band that is one of the most popular acts in history.

Bo Goldman, Oscar-winning screenwriter of 'One Flew Over the Cuckoo's Nest', dies at 90
Bo Goldman, Oscar-winning screenwriter of 'One Flew Over the Cuckoo's Nest', dies at 90
  • By JAKE COYLE - AP Film Writer

  • By JAKE COYLE - AP Film Writer

Bo Goldman, who penned the Oscar-winning scripts to “One Flew Over the Cuckoo’s Nest” and “Melvin and Howard” and whose textured, empathy-rich screenplays made him one of Hollywood’s finest writers, has died. He was 90. Goldman died Tuesday in Helendale, Calif., his son-in-law, the director Todd Field, said. No details on the cause of death were given. It wasn’t until Goldman was in his 40s, after years of struggle as a playwright, that he found success in Hollywood. In 1975, he adapted Ken Kesey’s “One Flew Over the Cuckoo’s Nest” for his first film credit.

'Jackass' star Bam Margera to stand trial on assault charge in fight with brother, judge rules
'Jackass' star Bam Margera to stand trial on assault charge in fight with brother, judge rules
  • By MARYCLAIRE DALE - Associated Press

  • By MARYCLAIRE DALE - Associated Press

“Jackass” star Bam Margera will stand trial on charges that he punched his brother during an altercation at their home in Pennsylvania in April. A judge made the ruling Thursday. Margera has pleaded not guilty to the misdemeanor charges. They include simple assault and making terroristic threats. He has been free on $50,000 bail and says he has been in drug and alcohol treatment. The judge has ordered him to undergo a drug screening Friday before returning to California. Defense lawyer Michael van der Veen calls the situation “a family matter." Relatives say they just want to keep him alive.

This week's bestsellers from Publishers Weekly

  • Publishers Weekly - Tribune News Service (TNS)

Here are the bestsellers for the week that ended Saturday, July 22, compiled from data from independent and chain bookstores, book wholesalers and independent distributors nationwide, powered by Circana BookScan © 2023 Circana.