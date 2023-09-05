A group of men who say they were sexually abused by a Japanese boy band producer has expressed hope that the company will provide financial compensation and introduce measures to prevent a recurrence. They say producer Johnny Kitagawa sexually preyed on young dancers and singers for decades, having them stay at his luxury home, handing them cash and leveraging promises of potential fame. The company, Johnny & Associates, is a powerful force in Japan’s entertainment industry. The men say them have been ignored for decades by the company, Japanese society and mainstream media.