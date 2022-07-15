Giveon's disappointment toward failed relationships has been on full display in his music, and is palpable on his debut album “Give or Take.” Debuting last month at No. 11 debut on the Billboard 200, the 15-track project is the first full-length album from the soulful 27-year-old baritone whose smooth voice carried the ballad “Heartbreak Anniversary” to a best R&B song Grammy nomination this year. The former Bubba Gump Shrimp server burst onto the R&B scene in 2020 with a feature on Drake’s “Chicago Freestyle," and he recently found himself on the pop charts when Justin Bieber tapped him and Daniel Caesar for the massive hit “Peaches.”