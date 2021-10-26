- Katie Walsh - Tribune News Service (TNS)
Luxembourgian star Vicky Krieps grabbed America by the throat with her stunning breakout performance in Paul Thomas Anderson’s romantic psychological fashion thriller “Phantom Thread” back in 2017. As the intrepid Alma, she held her own against a formidable Daniel Day-Lewis, and made us coll…
- Brian McCollum - Detroit Free Press (TNS)
DETROIT — For years, a Detroit singer-songwriter diligently pursued his music career, building a reputation and making a steady living.
- Jim Harrington - The Mercury News (TNS)
SAN JOSE, Calif. — Outside Lands will be held over Halloween weekend this year for the first time ever.
- Tribune News Service (TNS)
Following is a partial schedule of coming movies on DVD. Release dates are subject to change:
- Tribune News Service (TNS)
An animated movie best suited for younger audiences tops the DVD releases for the week of Nov. 2.
- Justin Chang - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
I don't know if this constitutes a spoiler, but it might just count as news: The latest Marvel movie, "Eternals," actually features a sex scene. It's pretty short (the scene, not the movie) and not particularly steamy, which has less to do with the chemistry of the participants than the chil…
From naked Greek athletes to Marian Anderson’s elegant velvet concert gown, new show at Penn Museum is dressed for all occasions
- Stephan Salisbury - The Philadelphia Inquirer (TNS)
PHILADELPHIA — “Clothes make the man” is a familiar enough platitude – a bit of deep folk wisdom launched by Homer a couple of millennia ago.
- Yvonne Villarreal - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
As recently as five years ago, William Jackson Harper's career goals were simple: He wanted to reach a level of success where he wasn't worried about rent or in need of several roommates.
Nathalie Emmanuel shares how ‘Army of Thieves’ has message of unity, expands Zack Snyder’s zombie universe
- Peter Sblendorio - New York Daily News (TNS)
Nathalie Emmanuel believes her new movie about safe-cracking thieves unlocks the right combination of complex characters and a wide-reaching story.
The following are Tuesday’s television listings for the local PBS stations:
- By RYAN PEARSON and GILLIAN FLACCUS - Associated Press
LOS ANGELES (AP) — As questions linger about safety protocols on the movie set where Alec Baldwin killed a cinematographer with a prop gun he’d been told was safe, Hollywood professionals say they’re baffled by the circumstances and production crews have quickly stepped up safety measures.
- Christi Carras - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
Dave Chappelle reiterated during a recent stand-up performance that he is "more than willing" to meet with transgender Netflix employees regarding their concerns about his comedy special "The Closer" — as long as they meet his three "conditions."
- Meg James - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
LOS ANGELES — Neal W. Zoromski has spent three decades in Hollywood, working on movies big and small, but never on a western. So he was thrilled last month when he was asked to join the crew of an Alec Baldwin film in New Mexico.
- By WAYNE PARRY - Associated Press
ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. (AP) — Walk into a casino today, and chances are it won’t look that much different than it did in the 1942 movie “Casablanca” when Humphrey Bogart made his way through the gambling tables in the smoke-filled room.
- By The Associated Press
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Bluegrass musician and singer Sonny Osborne, whose fast banjo licks turned “Rocky Top” into a hit with The Osborne Brothers, has died. He was 84.
- Christie D’Zurilla - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
Hilaria Baldwin, wife of “Rust” actor and producer Alec Baldwin, expressed her support Monday for her husband and for the family of Halyna Hutchins, the cinematographer who was fatally shot Thursday on the set of the low-budget film, which was filming in New Mexico.
- Nardine Saad - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
As former “Batwoman” star Ruby Rose continues to rail against the CW series’ cast and crew, Warner Bros. Television is again condemning Rose’s allegations and showing solidarity for actor Dougray Scott.
- Christi Carras - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
A British production company has indefinitely postponed the release of “Flint: Who Can You Trust?” a documentary narrated by Alec Baldwin, after the fatal shooting of “Rust” cinematographer Halyna Hutchins.
- Brian Niemietz - New York Daily News (TNS)
Donald Trump Jr. is using a tragedy to mock the actor who skewered his father on “Saturday Night Live.”
- Christie D’Zurilla - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
Jensen Ackles, an actor on the movie “Rust” along with star Alec Baldwin, is sharing his thoughts about last week’s shooting death of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins.
Review: Without their heartbeat Watts, Rolling Stones stage a good but not great show in Minneapolis
- Jon Bream - Star Tribune (TNS)
MINNEAPOLIS — The Rolling Stones didn't start us up with Keith Richards' snarling cut-to-the-bone guitar or Mick Jagger's mesmerizing look-at-me-now dancing.
- Peter Sblendorio - New York Daily News (TNS)
Ed Sheeran is self-isolating at home after testing positive for COVID-19, the pop star announced.