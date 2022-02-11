- Robert Lloyd - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
Flipping pop culture on its head is a not-unpopular pastime: "Mary Poppins" envisioned as a horror film, "The Shining" with a laugh track, "Seinfeld" with the laugh track stripped out — there is a well of this stuff running deep into the internet. In 2019, Morgan Cooper, a Kansas City, Misso…
The following are Friday’s television listings for the local PBS stations:
- AP
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Tommy Castro, Chris Cain and Tom Hambridge have earned the most nominations for this year's Blues Music Awards in Memphis, Tennessee.
- August Brown - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
LOS ANGELES — There's fresh tension at the top of the Coachella poster, after headliner Kanye West alluded to a Travis Scott appearance at his set — and floated a threat that he might pull out of the festival altogether.
- By MARK KENNEDY - AP Entertainment Writer
NEW YORK (AP) — Hugh Jackman is playing one of musical theater's greatest con men on Broadway these days but he's not fooling anyone: He's the real deal.
- Eileen McClory - Dayton Daily News (TNS)
YELLOW SPRINGS, Ohio — In the wake of Monday’s village council vote, Oberer Homes said Thursday it plans to move forward with its Yellow Springs housing development, and Dave Chappelle responded to criticism of his involvement in the debate.
- Kenan Draughorne - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
Nearly one year after being released from prison, rapper Bobby Shmurda is still fighting to be released from his recording contract.
- Muri Assunção - New York Daily News (TNS)
He’s setting them free.
- Peter Sblendorio - New York Daily News (TNS)
Alec Baldwin said it felt “strange to go back to work” for the first time since the fatal shooting on the set of “Rust.”
- By The Associated Press
Sting is selling his music catalog, including hits he made with the Police and as a solo artist, joining a chorus of stars who are cashing in with investors who see value in licensing their songs.
- Nardine Saad - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
Zendaya sure is everywhere, but apparently not in her new London wax figure — despite what Madame Tussauds might think.
- AP
BOSTON (AP) — A Massachusetts contestant on “The Price Is Right” was hoping to win a getaway to some tropical locale during a recent appearance on the game show.
- Christie D’Zurilla - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
LOS ANGELES — Snoop Dogg is being sued by a former backup dancer who alleges she was the victim of sex trafficking and sexual assault by the rapper and one of his associates.
- By The Associated Press
1. “Little Blue Truck’s Valentine” by Alice Schertle; art by Jill McElmurry (Houghton Mifflin Harcourt)
- By The Associated Press
HARDCOVER FICTION
- Eileen McClory - Dayton Daily News (TNS)
DAYTON, Ohio — Yellow Springs village council did not approve zoning for a proposed housing development that included duplexes, townhomes and single-family homes Monday night. The vote was 2-2, with one member, Kevin Stokes, recusing himself.
- Kenan Draughorne - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
The town of Yellow Springs, Ohio, has scrapped a plan that would have created more affordable housing following opposition from many residents, including superstar comedian Dave Chappelle.
- By JOCELYN NOVECK - AP National Writer
About halfway through “Blacklight,” Liam Neeson’s 54,796th action movie, someone asks his character how long he’s been doing his job.
- The Associated Press
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Country star Chris Young combined his skills as an artist and a producer to earn seven nominations at the Academy of Country Music Awards, including album of the year and single of the year.
- Cagan Koc - Bloomberg News (TNS)
Universal Music Group’s publishing division bought Sting’s career catalog of songs in its latest music rights acquisition.
- Nardine Saad - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
LOS ANGELES — Attendees of the 94th Academy Awards next month reportedly won't be required to show their COVID-19 vaccination status.
- Publishers Weekly - Tribune News Service (TNS)
Here are the bestsellers for the week that ended Saturday, Feb. 5, compiled from data from independent and chain bookstores, book wholesalers and independent distributors nationwide, powered by NPD BookScan © 2022 NPD Group.