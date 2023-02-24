Yes, there’s a giant bear and, yes, it does a ton of coke. And, yes, just as you probably suspected, the movie blows, says Associated Press critic Mark Kennedy. He writes Hollywood has officially sunk very low with “Cocaine Bear,” way past other films where the title alone is all you need to know, like “Snakes on a Plane” or “Sharknado.” Aping other genres of filmmaking, this one never finds its own voice or a way to integrate the ultra-violence with the dark comedy. If you think it’s hysterical to see a bear do a bump off a severed leg, by all means, go. The R-rated mess hits theaters Friday.